Can you have your cake and eat it too?

For far too long, the stigma surrounding long-distance relationships in college has ended many valuable connections. It’s surprising how many relationships end before they even get the chance to succeed. A major factor contributing to this issue is hookup culture, which is something that many UW-Madison students are likely familiar with at a party school of this size. Freshmen, giddy with newfound freedom, run rampage through the frats and bars looking to hook up with anyone and everyone, or at least that’s the common perception. Although it can feel daunting, I’m here to assure you that it is possible. In fact, my boyfriend has made my college experience far better. In this article, I’ll tackle two common misconceptions about the “college experience” related to long-distance relationships and share a few tips to help make the time apart a bit easier.

The first and arguably the biggest misconception that ends long-distance relationships in college is the notion that you cannot go out and have fun with friends while in a relationship. While this may apply to some unhealthy relationships, there’s no reason for one to dictate the other. This “one size fits all” mindset often stems from unhealthy dynamics where going out is seen as “disrespecting” a partner. While there are certainly situations where this might be valid, if you maintain the boundaries you’ve established outside of party settings there’s no reason those boundaries shouldn’t remain the same. Additionally, it is vital you and your partner set these boundaries beforehand to avoid any miscommunications. As long as both parties adhere to these guidelines, both can have their cake and eat it too.

A second common misconception is that long-distance relationships take away time for maintaining friendships. In my experience, this belief is actually quite the opposite. While some of your peers may be out seeking physical connections at parties, those in long-distance relationships often get the opportunity to prioritize their friendships over fleeting hookups. This makes forming deeper bonds with friends significantly easier. If anything, having a long-distance partner should reinforce these friendships, not take away from them. My biggest tip in these cases is to lean on your friends on a night out. You will quickly realize who is there for a hookup and who prefers nights out with friends.

In conclusion, the stigma surrounding long-distance relationships in college can make it seem like they’re destined to fail, but that’s far from the truth. These relationships can actually thrive while you’re out having fun with friends. By setting clear boundaries and communicating openly, you can enjoy both your romantic connection and your friendships. Remember, having a long-distance partner doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your social life — in fact, it can make your friendships even stronger. So, when you’re out with friends, lean on them and enjoy those moments together. Embrace the excitement of your college journey, and don’t let misconceptions hold you back from forming meaningful connections!