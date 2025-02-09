IF YOU LIKE THIS POPULAR MUSIC ARTIST, TRY LISTENING TO THIS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Recs For Your Music Rut

I love music and finding new artists/bands that I enjoy listening to, but sometimes I get on Spotify and find myself completely overwhelmed by all that’s out there. And while some of Spotify’s new features like daylists and other tailored playlists are great, AI can only do so much, at least for now. I definitely prefer getting recommendations from actual people, so I’m here to offer some! I have somewhat mainstream taste, but I’ve been trying to expand my horizons, and have found some artists that are really cool but similar to what I already love.

1. If you like Lizzy McAlpine

Try Genevieve Strokes, Abby Walker and Hailey Blais. My favorite songs by Genevine Strokes include “Dreamer,” “Surface Tension” and “Parking Lot.” “Going Home” and “Fists” by Abby Walker are so good, and “Seventeen” and “Be Your Own Muse” are the best Hailey Blais songs in my opinion. Some other artists similar to Lizzy are Blondeshell, Julia Jacklin and Billie Marten, and I honestly love all of their songs.

2. If you like Phoebe Bridgers (AKA my favorite artist of all time)

Try Searows and Ethel Cain. “Keep The Rain” and “Older” by Searows are so peaceful and moving, and similar to Phoebe’s music style without being as depressing. “American Teenager” and “A House in Nebraska” are my favorite Ethel Cain songs, and her album Preacher’s Daughter is so unique and moving.

3. If you like Father John Misty

Try River Whyless and Fruit Bats. “Motel 6” and “Michigan Cherry” are the best River Whyless songs, and Fruit Bats’ album A River Running To Your Heart has so many good tracks– they are all in my current playlist.

4. If you like Chappel Roan

Try the Last Dinner Party, Chloe Moriondo and Quinnie. Chappel Roan’s feminist pop music is just what I needed this year, and I’m glad to have found some other artists similar to her. The Last Dinner Party has some really good songs, including “Nothing Matters.” Chloe Moriondo’s album Blood Bunny has a similar female rage vibe, and Quinnie’s flounder is also amazing.

5. If you like The Smiths

Try The Strokes, The Shins and Her’s. At least to me, anyone who listens to The Smiths is cool, and when I started to get into them I knew I needed to find some similar artists. The Strokes have so many great songs, my favorite being “Selfless” from their album The New Abnormal. “New Slang” by the Shins has been on repeat for me, as well as “She Needs Him” and “Harvey” by Her’s.

6. Other Suggestions

Some other random artist suggestions that I didn’t fit into a category but I felt deserved a mention are: Pinegrove, Slow Pulp, Penn Ave, Beach Fossils, and Mt. Joy.

Finding new music is so much fun but can be a challenge with all that’s out there. I feel like I’ll listen to a song I love and find myself thinking that I need a hundred more like it in order to create the perfect playlist. Hopefully this article gave you some ideas about new artists and songs to explore!