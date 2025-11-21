IF HAPPINESS WERE A SPOTIFY PLAYLIST: 7 SONGS TO START YOUR DAY WITH A CHEERY TUNE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My go-to songs for good vibes and wide smiles

Ugh—6:45 a.m. wake-up call to get to your 8:00 a.m. class on time. Your alarm is obnoxiously cheerful; while you originally picked it because it sounded melodic. Now, you seriously consider chucking your phone off your bed every time you hear its easygoing jingle. Getting out of bed, you rummage through your closet for a sweater that will combat the wintry chill of these frigid November days. Your coffee drips far too slowly into your mug as you finish slicking back your ponytail in preparation for the windy day to come. After drinking your coffee and reviewing the chapter notecards for your upcoming exam, you head out the door—groggy, uninspired and already ready for the day to be over.

Now, imagine doing all of this not in dull silence, but with a Spotify playlist full of upbeat songs raring to go. Suddenly, the morning doesn’t feel quite so dreadful. These tunes help you wake up and get pumped for the day ahead, making you confident as you face your schedule with a smile. After all, approaching each day with a little positivity can make all the difference in your mood and how you see the world. So, whether you’re an early riser or someone who struggles to get out of bed at 10:00 a.m., the right music can set a positive tone for your entire day. From mainstream pop bangers to underrated TV soundtracks, and everything in between, I’ve got you covered with seven songs that will turn your morning frown upside down.

1. “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” by RAYE

From the second this song starts, RAYE serves attitude through witty lyrics and main-character energy. With over 150 million streams on Spotify alone since late September, this track has no doubt cemented itself as a fan favorite. The vocals and driving percussion carry the song along, creating an infectious, danceable beat that instantly lifts your mood. RAYE fully leans into the song’s ridiculous humor surrounding her impatience, urging her future husband to stop everything he is doing and come wife her up. I guarantee that after listening to this song, you’ll be hooked on its sassy energy, playful lyrics, over-the-top confidence and the pure happiness it brings.

2. “Stay (If You Wanna Dance)” by Myles Smith

The word “dance” is literally in the title, so you already know this track is pure feel-good energy. The song’s lively, electric rhythm pairs perfectly with Myles Smith’s energetic vocals, making it impossible to stay still. The lyrics celebrate youth, freedom and fun with the person you love—embracing full-on “YOLO” vibes. If that doesn’t make you grin (trust me, it will), the pulsing, toe-tapping beat definitely will put a smile on your face. By the end, you won’t want to stay put—you’ll only wanna dance!

3. “Lil Boo Thang” by Paul Russell

This song has been all over TikTok and Instagram Reels, thanks in large part to its bouncy chorus. Paul Russell injects charm into the lyrics as he talks about getting in line to be this girl’s man. The track is short and sweet—perfect for a little burst of fun while trying on your outfit or lacing up your Converse. Its lyrics are full of spunk and serve as a reminder to look in the mirror and love yourself. By the time it’s over, you will be humming along with a little pep in your step.

4. “Wet, Hot American Dream” by Ava Max

This song isn’t just your typical happy track on the playlist—it’s fiery. Confidence is the core of the song, as Ava Max fully embraces her sexy side and makes it everyone’s business. Congratulations—this is your new go-to getting-ready anthem, perfect for when your makeup is on point, your outfit is cute, and your IDGAF attitude is in full effect. Happiness might not radiate from this song, but you’ll feel bold, fierce and unstoppable—which is enough to put a smirk on your face. Feeling confident and looking good? This track will have you ready to take over the world with just a bat of your eyelashes.

5. “It Is What It Is” by Jenna Raine

This song is a relatable bop that instantly boosts your spirits. From lyrics like “Running on two or three hours of sleep (clearly)” to “There’s a light flashing in my car, I don’t know what it means,” it could be the official theme for my hot‑mess energy. I’ve loved this song for years, and I can personally confirm that I’ve belted it out while driving with a flashing light on my dashboard. The track embraces the attitude of making the best of things when it would be easier to be pessimistic, spreading a sense of happiness and optimism. As you get ready for the day, it’s a cheerful reminder that challenges are only as tough as your outlook on them.

6. “Valerie (Glee Cast Season 5 Version)” by Glee Cast

Now, I don’t know about you, but I LOVE me some Glee. While my favorite character (Sue Sylvester, of course) doesn’t sing this song, it’s too upbeat, joyful and bright not to make this list. Adding brain-twisting harmonies and peppy background vocals to an Amy Winehouse classic? You already know this track is going to be a banger. Even if you aren’t a Glee fan, it will have you singing along and laughing as you make up your own choreography. This musically elaborate hit is impossible not to enjoy from start to finish.

7. “Life’s A Happy Song” by The Muppets Cast

This might truly be the happiest song ever made, and the message is just as merry as the tune. It opens with cheerful bell chimes, setting the perfect tone for the optimistic story unfolding. The lyrics celebrate the joy of life when you’re surrounded by true friends, and the plentiful number of clever metaphors and similes is so magnificent that they could make an English teacher shed a tear of joy. I’d also be remiss not to mention the full-on dance break in the middle, complete with perfectly tapped steps. With kind-hearted lyrics and its musical theatre–esque style, this song will leave you feeling brighter—not just for the day, but for life in general.

No matter who you are or what kind of day you’re facing, these seven songs are bound to bring a little musical sunshine to your morning. From RAYE’s sassy boldness to Jenna Raine’s carefree optimism, the Glee cast’s bubbly spirit to the pure joy of The Muppets cast, there’s something here to brighten any mood and push you through the day. Because, in the end, these aren’t just songs—they’re musical sidekicks that hype you up when you need it most. So go ahead, open Spotify and cue them up. Before you know it, your morning grump will turn into a happy little dance, because if happiness had a soundtrack, this playlist would be it.