How to Make the Most of Rory Gilmore Fall

I mean, UW-Madison is basically Yale…

For some, fall is the season of pumpkin and cozy nights in. and To me, fall means one thing: it’s time for my yearly rewatch of “Gilmore Girls.” I’d like to argue that “Gilmore Girls” encourages me to become my best self, as I tend to lock into my Rory Gilmore mentality.

What is the Rory Gilmore mentality? It’s the perfect combination of bookish, caffeinated and effortlessly chic. While Madison may not be Stars Hollow or New Haven, with the right mindset (and maybe a little plaid), you can make this fall feel straight out of “Gilmore Girls” and channel your inner Rory Gilmore with some simple steps.

Focus on Your Studies

Rory always made academics her top priority, and you should too. Whether it’s midterms or just a regular week of classes, setting up a productive study space can help you get into the zone. Sometimes, the key to a good study session is location. Some of my personal favorite fall study spots are the Grainger library, Upperhouse and the study lounges in my residence hall. Grab your highlighters, set up your laptop and maybe listen to some cozy fall music to complete the Rory-approved vibe. Don’t forget, she always had a plan, so make sure to organize your assignments and stay on top of deadlines. Pro tip: Start a study group — nothing says “academic energy” like debating over Shakespeare or discussing the intricacies of political theory.

Stay Caffeinated

No Rory Gilmore-inspired fall would be complete without endless cups of coffee. Whether you’re grabbing a cup from your favorite local Madison coffee shop or brewing your own at home, caffeine is the fuel that keeps Rory running, and it can be yours too. If you want to be extra festive, try some of the fall-themed drinks from Colectivo. Just make sure you’re balancing those late-night study sessions with some actual sleep — Rory was known for a caffeine-fueled marathon, but even she knew when to crash (most of the time). Pumpkin spice? Maybe. Plain black coffee? Probably. The important thing is: never run out.

Dress the Part

A Rory-inspired fall means mastering the preppy, comfy and cute aesthetic. If you’re not rocking the school uniform every day, think plaid skirts, cozy sweaters and knee-high boots. Grab a chunky scarf for those chillier Wisconsin mornings, and don’t be afraid to mix in some low-rise pants and a blazer for that extra touch of fall chicness. Rory always knew how to look effortlessly put together, so aim for that balance of style and comfort. Bonus points if your outfit includes reading glasses you actually need.

Get a Cute Fall Date

While Rory may have not been the best girlfriend, she had her share of heartthrobs. You don’t need to find your very own Dean, Jess or Logan this fall, but it never hurts to have a little romance on the side. Whether it’s a crush from your study group or just a fictional love interest from your favorite book (which is very Rory, by the way), let yourself enjoy a bit of a love story — even if it’s just daydreaming. A walk through the crisp fall air with someone special or curling up to watch a movie together can give your fall that extra layer of charm. Bonus points if you have your first kiss with them in a grocery store!

Immerse Yourself in Books

Rory’s love of literature is central to her character, and fall is the perfect time to dive into a good book (or ten). Create a reading list that spans genres and eras — anything from the classics to the latest bestsellers. Carry a book wherever you go, and when you have a free moment, read. Whether it’s a solo afternoon at a library or cozying up at a coffee shop, there’s nothing more Gilmore-esque than losing yourself in the pages of a novel.

Appreciate the “Small Town” Charm

While the UW-Madison campus definitely does not have that small-town feel, Madison has plenty of cozy, picturesque neighborhoods perfect for fall. Enjoy the change of the leaves, go to the farmers’ market and maybe even take a day trip to a pumpkin patch or apple orchard. It’s all about finding those little moments of joy, whether it’s in a diner or at a community event. Rory embraced the personality of her town, and you can too.

Whether you’re spending time with the people you love or carving out some solo time with your books, savor the fall season and make it your own. Take the time to enjoy the crisp weather, the sound of the crunchy leaves and the limited edition fall items at Trader Joe’s (of course). While we might not be living that quaint, small-town life, you can still make it your own Rory Gilmore fall. So study hard, stay caffeinated and find joy in every little fall moment.