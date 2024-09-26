The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Craft your seasonal aesthetic

As the air slowly starts to cool and the summer enthusiasm wears away, it’s time to start crafting a new aesthetic for the fall. Summer 2024 was historic in its definition of vibes. “Brat Summer” completely took younger generations by storm and prescribed how we acted, the music we listened to and the mindset we held. This should continue for fall, but we, as a collective, need a new aesthetic to guide us through a new season. With this in mind, I argue for one in particular: a “weird girl fall.”

So, what exactly constitutes a “weird girl fall?” In simple terms, I think of it as a mix between dark academia and 90s whimsical goth – a time of existentialism and deep thought but a quirky approach to the world. Cast aside is consideration for what others think of you and your weird hobbies. This often includes a fascination for topics with a dark twist and a desire to understand the world at a deeper level, iniquity and all. But trying to explain an aesthetic in words only goes so far, so I’ve crafted a guide to clothes, books, music, and entertainment in order to have the perfect weird girl fall.

1. Clothes

The wardrobe that best reflects weird girl fall would be a tomboy style with almost exclusively dark neutrals. Think reds, blacks, browns, grays. However, there’s likely creative touches such as statement jewelry, potentially handmade and a bit quirky – like something you’d get at the thrift or a yard sale. We have to let the world know we’re brooding and thoughtful, yet unique and innovative.

Dark denim

Leather jackets

Cargos and other wide-leg pants

Large, jeweled rings or earrings and cord necklaces

Men’s sweaters

Ratty sneakers you’ve had for five years

Chunky boots

2. Books

Reading during weird girl fall is a must – remember, we’re curious about the world and understanding deep themes within it. These books have to have some darkness, some themes that push your boundaries and make you think philosophically about morals, mystery, and human nature. But we want to keep that creativity and whimsicality, so focus on fiction with potential fantasy aspects.

“Babel” by R.F Kuang

“The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

“Dracula” by Bram Stoker

“The Bell Jar” by Silvia Plath (obviously)

3. Music

For music, focus on artists and songs with an introspective and emotionally rich quality. They often reflect a dreamy, ethereal sound as the actual music plays a significant role in extracting emotion out of the listener. Think of music that is pleasant to listen to but contains dark, meaningful lyrics once you listen closer. This list contains better-known music to portray the right aesthetic, but the more niche, the better when it comes to a weird girl fall playlist.

Fiona Apple: “Criminal”, “Paper Bag”

The Cranberries: “Linger”

Slow Pulp: “Falling Apart”

The Eagles: “Witchy Woman”

Kate Bush: “Army Dreamers”

Weyes Blood: “Andromeda”

4. TV/Movies

As with books, TV and movie choices should include dark but meaningful themes that spur introspection and emotion. Topics such as human nature, psychology and relationships are paramount to getting the perfect weird girl entertainment. If it makes you a little uncomfortable, you’re doing it right.

Movies:

“Bones and All”

“Heathers”

“The Witch”

TV Shows:

“Dark”

“Yellowjackets”

“Sharp Objects”

Hopefully, these lists have properly portrayed the aesthetic of a weird girl fall, and you’re ready to transform in time for the season. There’s nothing better than being off-putting but authentically yourself, and I personally can’t wait to lean into it. I think it’s time to leave the carefree attitude of summer behind and let our intellectual yet distributing curiosity get the best of us.