You know, those movies that are so gut-wrenchingly sad, they should be listed under horror

Recently, I’ve been seeing a lot of conversations online about “horror movies that aren’t horror movies,” On my Tiktok and Instagram. I keep scrolling through posts around the topic and completely understand the idea behind this: sometimes drama films are so heart-shattering, gut-wrenching and raw in their portrayal of life’s harshest realities to the point of such strong emotional reactions that they could damn-near be classified as horror movies. The thing is though, as terribly sad as they are, they’re also so incredible. It’s a fine line between loving these movies and wishing you’d never experienced them and the sadness they leave you with.

We’ve all been to a movie that left us with glistening eyes, but I’m talking about the handful of movies you’ve seen that cause a visceral reaction. Movies that leave you with tears streaming down your cheeks, make you about what you just watched for the next few days and sometimes even leave you speechless and sitting with not an idea of a thought at all. I’m sure for everyone a different list of movies comes to mind because I would argue movies speak to people differently. Something you relate to, have or can imagine experiencing, your level of empathy and who you feel empathy for, the characters and how well they make us love or hate them – I think these are all things that play into which stories tug at your heartstrings.

I’m a strong believer movies are powerful and can speak to us. Because of their personal nature, your list of movies you love to cry to may differ from mine. But if you’re interested in checking out some more, gather your friends for emotional support and “enjoy” one of these at your next movie night (but beware: spoiler alerts ahead!)

“La La Land”

Let’s start with one that’s no secret: “La La Land” is infamous for its cruel, bittersweet ending. Mia and Sebastian are both dreamers with skyscraping aspirations of making it big in their respective passions – acting and jazz. Meeting at a low point in their career chases, the two fall into a fast-sprung romance. When they’re both pulled back on their tracks, though, their dreams drag them in different directions.

Unlike most movies, “La La Land” doesn’t let us wear rose-colored glasses; Mia and Sebastian don’t end up together, driving into the sunset happily ever after. Instead, we’re left with the saddest of knowing glances and smiles ever known to humankind. While at first this ending seems horribly sad, I’ve grown to love it. It’s true to life that reaching their differing dreams meant they had to sacrifice each other, and it’s an homage to the characters that instead of throwing away their passions to save their relationship they both get to flourish. While it sucks they couldn’t make it all work – their dreams and being together – I’m happy they chose themselves.

“Aftersun”

This movie is a different kind of beast. I spent half a semester analyzing “Aftersun” for a final paper and, let me tell you, the more you watch it the more depressing it gets; there are layers to the film that are revealed the more you learn about it. The movie follows Sophie and her father Calum on a vacation they took when she was a child. The story is from the perspective of an older Sophie reflecting on the trip and, in this, she recognizes some things about her father she didn’t understand at the time.

The first time I watched it I remember turning off the TV and just sitting there for a minute, trying to digest what had just happened. I could sense something was wrong with Calum throughout the movie that wasn’t being told to us outright, but I couldn’t place it right away and it left me with just this weird empty feeling. It took many watches and Google searches to get to this understanding, but from what I gathered, Sophie is realizing Calum was depressed or struggling. There are sequences where the two are in a strobe-lit dance club, and these scenes seem to characterize his struggles. The film is a different type of sad, and I recommend watching it with a friend and taking some time to debrief it together afterward.

“Brokeback Mountain”

I recently read the short story “Brokeback Mountain” is based on for a class, and I think I went through every emotion. I knew I needed to watch the movie and I had a feeling it was going to end up on this list, and I was right. “Brokeback Mountain” follows Ennis and Jack, two cowboys who spend a summer working alone on Brokeback Mountain in the 1960s. The men start hooking up and gain feelings for each other that send them into a decades-long secret affair. Both get married to women and only see each other a couple times a year, and their lifelong yearning for eachother is painful and so very heartbreaking to watch.

The fear of being together keeps them apart, and it just makes you want to cry for them. By the end of the movie, their whole lives have gone by and you wish they could have just spent all that time being together. This one hurts because they care so much for each other and want to be together, but the fear of the world ultimately stops them from progressing their relationship.

“Dead Poets Society”

Another one I watched for the first time recently, “Dead Poets Society” was a spectacularly sad and also inspiring movie. The movie follows a group of boys at a prep school who bond through Mr. Keating’s English poetry class. Mr. Keating is an excellent teacher who uses alternative methods for a more engaging education, and the boys are inspired by him. They find out an old club existed called the “Dead Poets Society,” and they start it back up.

In a nutshell, “Dead Poets Society” shows the importance of great teachers who actually care about their students. Through everything – poetry related or not – Mr. Keating is there to support his students and their passions. When parental pressures build on one of the boys, something horrible happens leaving you heartsick. The movie really shows how incredibly valuable good teachers are both as educators and more broadly as listeners for students who may be struggling with the other adult figures in their lives.

While all of these movies hold a special place in my heart, they are not for the weak. I recommend everyone watch them at least once, but be prepared; they are no sugar coated, happily ever after fairy tales. However, the rawness and storytelling of each is amazing, and you will be happy you experienced it.