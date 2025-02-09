HARRY POTTER FILMS RANKED – Ella Graham

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Thoughts on all 8 movies from a self-proclaimed connoisseur

Some of my earliest memories involve screenings of Harry Potter with my family. Granted, I have an awful memory so that’s not saying too much. Still, I find myself circling back to the fantasy world when I need some extra comfort or when I’m missing my big brother, especially around the holiday season. Because of this, I’ve seen each movie countless times and could probably unfortunately recite a good amount of the series’ lines by heart. Now I’m not usually much of a film geek, but I do have what I think is pretty solid reasoning for my own personal ranking for every movie.

I feel like I should preface this by saying that I have only read small portions of some of the books, so I have not taken into account how well they carry over from page to screen. Although, people tend to view the novels and movies as separate entities so who really cares, right? I hope? Anyways, my personal ranking after 15 years of experience are as follows:

8. Chamber of Secrets

In all honesty, the first two movies don’t really make me feel any type of way at all. By far my favorite part of the second in the series is the introduction of Dobby the Elf, who I was deeply terrified of as a kid but grew to love more than any of the human characters. After that, I’d say the best parts of this movie are the introduction of the flying car and when the letter from Ron’s mom yells at him. Otherwise, unmemorable.

7. Sorcerer’s Stone

Again, I have no super strong feeling for or against this movie. It’s better than the second in the series, but mainly because the first movie has introductions to so many iconic characters. That one chess scene where Ron tries to sacrifice himself for kids he recently met can hardly be forgotten. Also, for some reason I really, really loved the goblin bankers when I was a kid, so that probably factors into my ranking subconsciously.

6. Deathly Hallows Pt. II

It might be a piping hot take to put the concluding movie this far back in the ranking, but I stand by it. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great movie and was a satisfying conclusion to the series, but you can’t tell me you didn’t see it coming (even if you read it in/knew it from the books). The scene where Neville stands up to Voldemort during that one fight like a baller is obviously one of my favorites in any of the eight movies. The Ron/Hermoine dynamic in this movie is also perfect, but there are just better movies in the series, sorry about it!

5. Deathly Hallows Pt. I

With my second through fifth place rankings, I was really going back and forth for a while and was thinking of putting this one at fourth place, but here we are. Honestly, the supporting characters make this one for me. Like when Mad-Eye Moody (the real one) and Dumbledore bring everyone to go get Harry? Too good! I also (another potentially unpopular opinion) love Kreacher. I just feel like he’s just a good elf with a difficult past, you know? It’s a fantastic movie overall, but I think I harbor a grudge because this is when (SPOILER ALERT) Dobby dies.

4. Half-Blood Prince

Now this sixth film stands out from the others because it’s like a fanta-rom-dram-edy. There is more relationship drama and quidditch than anything else in this one, like the development of Ron and Hermoine’s relationship and the Harry/Ginny kiss. Other than that, I don’t think this movie holds much more weight than any of the others, but the unique inter-student drama boosts this one a bit higher in the ranking for me.

3. Order of the Phoenix

I’ll say it since nobody else wants to: Dolores Umbridge is the best Harry Potter villain. She makes me so much angrier than Voldemort ever could. She’s honestly (unfortunately) a great metaphor for some awful people and institutions present in our real world today, but that’s an essay for another time. The series of events in her downfall in this movie feel like the perfect retribution, and it’s one of the more satisfying movies thanks to that. I think I just really love the camaraderie in this movie, and how so many students decided that Harry was the right person to help them fight the power. Also, I strive to be like Luna Lovegood and she really showed out in this fifth movie.

2. Goblet of Fire

There is just so, so much to love about this movie, and the amount of action packed in is tremendous. The Death Eaters after the Quidditch World Cup, the other academies of magic, the Triwizard Tournament, Hermoine’s new love interest, Hagrid’s new love interest! And Robert Pattinson is in this fourth movie. If that’s not enough to justify its silver ranking, I’m really not sure what is. Just trust me and watch this movie, you’ll see how good it is.

1. Prisoner of Azkaban

Finally, the third film in the series finds the top spot in my ranking. So much about it is just so perfect. The tone of the whole movie gives it the perfect wintry and cold vibe. Sirius Black is the epitome of a misunderstood nice guy, and the quest to save him with the time turner and Buckbeak was kind of mind-bending to me as a kid. Don’t even get me started on the Knight Bus, that little floating head and old, sleepy driver are such a power couple. And the plot twist with Ron’s rat? The Marauder’s Map? Patronuses at the swamp? Too good! It’s entirely possible that nostalgia clouds my judgement with this one, but I’m willing to allow that to be the case.

You really can’t go wrong with any of the Harry Potter movies, and I encourage you to watch them for the wintery energy they bring this holiday season. The best of these great movies is undoubtedly Prisoner of Azkaban. Feel free to argue with me, but I don’t see myself changing this opinion any time soon.