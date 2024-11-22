GOODBYE GLOOM, HELLO COLOR: YOUR GUIDE TO A HAPPIER WINTER!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Discover how vibrant colors can transform your space and uplift your mood, turning the winter blues into a canvas of joy and warmth!

Did you know that up to 20% of college students experience seasonal depression during the winter months? As the cold sets in, it’s time to explore a surprisingly simple remedy: color. With winter in sight, seasonal depression is something that is on a lot of people’s minds. Many college-age people are susceptible to Seasonal Depression or more professionally “Seasonal Affective Disorder”, which makes a cold Wisconsin winter feel even more daunting. On the bright side, Color has a profound impact on our emotions and mental well-being. Bright, warm colors—like sunny yellows, vibrant oranges, and lively reds—have been shown to evoke feelings of happiness and energy. These hues can be more than just aesthetic choices; they can serve as powerful tools in combating seasonal depression so let’s dive into how exactly we can reduce the very scary Winter Blues.

Trust me, I have had my go-arounds with Seasonal Depression and believe it or not I put this color psychology to the test and it worked wonders for me! Until two years ago, my bedroom at home was painted a very dark blue. Unless my shades were wide open, I wouldn’t be able to tell if it was day or night. That is just how dark and sad my room was. At that time, I didn’t know how it was actually intensifying my not-so-happy emotions once winter hit. For my birthday, which is at the start of October, I wanted to paint my room, and I chose the lightest shade of gray I could, which as you can imagine took about fivecoats before it was able to mask the darkness of the blue. Despite the hours trying to cover the darkness, once winter came around, the mixture of the new paint, new decorations and leaving my shades open made a world difference in the time I spent in my room. I went from simply sleeping in my room to wanting to spend all my time there just because it was so cozy and felt more like home. Changing the brightness in my room clearly shaped my emotions and changed my winter for the better.

Creating Your Colorful Sanctuary

And before you ask, yes. There is science that proves colors truly can affect the way we go about the cold winter months by implementing bright, warm colors. For example, yellow is often associated with sunshine and cheerfulness, instantly reminding us of brighter days. In contrast, cooler colors, like blues, and dark colors like black, tend to evoke feelings of calmness but may also contribute to a sense of feeling less energized or perhaps even sadness during the winter months. This isn’t a joke! Color actually makes a difference and a bright surrounding can be the best medicine!

Imagine stepping into a room filled with warm colors. The walls are painted all pretty, a cozy orange throw blanket drapes over the couch, and cheerful red cushions scatter about. This inviting space isn’t just visually appealing; it’s an emotional sanctuary designed to combat the gloom of winter.

For those wondering how you can do this, here are just a few ways that you can take a sad, somber environment and make it feel more cozy:

Artwork and Decor: Pick out art that bursts with bright colors. Abstract pieces or nature scenes can really bring life to your walls and make you feel happier.

Bed decor: Add colorful throw blankets and cushions to your couch or bed. They’ll not only keep you cozy but also add a splash of joy to your space.

Lighting: This one is important! Swap out cool light bulbs for warm-toned ones. Soft lighting can enhance your colorful decor and make everything feel more inviting.

Plants: This one is a personal preference but I would still recommend looking into it even if you’re not a huge plant person! Bring in some indoor plants! Not only do they add a refreshing green, but you can also choose pots in fun colors to brighten up your space.

Fashion Choices: Arguably most important… don’t forget to wear your happy colors! Dressing in bright shades can give you a confidence boost and help you feel more energized throughout the day.

So, as winter creeps up on us, don’t let the intimidation that I know seasonal depression holds on all of us define you. Remember that you have the power to transform your environment and, in turn, get the results you are hoping for this winter. Even though I know there is no scientific cure for seasonal depression, I know that there is science (and personal experience) behind how little acts of changing the colors in your environment can be greatly beneficial. You deserve to thrive, not just survive—let the colors of your life reflect that!