Been struck by The Slump? Try out these enticing reads!

We have all been struck by the Reading Slump at one point or another. Reading slumps are essentially the inability to maintain reading focus and consistency. They can be caused by the effects of a previous read, lack of time or lack of focus. But, don’t fear! They are curable! I find that the best way to recover from The Slump is getting hooked on a digestible, engaging read. Here’s a few books that are perfect for healing from The Slump!

1. Cleopatra and Frankenstein by Coco Mellors

If you enjoyed Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney or Modern Lovers by Emma Straub, you will love this one! This easy-to-read, engaging novel follows the ebbs and flows of an impulsive marriage. A young British painter, Cleo, is nearing her final months in New York as her student visa comes to an end. She meets an older, successful man, Frank, who offers her a chance at love, the freedom to paint and a Green Card. But, their impulsive marriage has irreversible consequences on them and everyone closest to them.

Each chapter explores the lives of Cleo, Frank and their close confidants as they navigate self acceptance, relationship troubles, mental illness, family drama and the trials of marriage. This character driven novel is fun, emotional, raw, and thought provoking. There is a balance of lighthearted banter and real conversations that make the novel easy to read, yet impactful and nuanced. Each character is captivating and deeply relatable.

Cleopatra and Frankenstein is the perfect balance of entertaining and deeply moving, making it a great book to recover from The Slump. I read this book last year after a short hiatus from reading, and it revived my love for books! It’s one of my favorite books I’ve ever read!

2. There, There by Tommy Orange

This National Bestseller is utterly captivating, shattering and unforgettable. It follows twelve characters from Native communities all traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow, and all interconnected to one another. Among them is Jacquie Red Feather, newly sober and attempting to reunite with her family she left behind, fourteen-year old Orvil attending to perform traditional dance for the first time and Dene Oxendene working at the powwow to honor his uncle’s memory. Together, these perspectives tell the story of being an contemporary, urban Native American—grappling with the convoluted and painful history with the inheritance of spirituality, communion and sacrifice.

Orange is masterful with dynamic characterization; each character is complex and absorbing. In my opinion, it is the perfect contemporary novel package: devastatingly honest, emphasis on cultural/social themes, impressive interconnection, entirely captivating, yet extremely intricate. I could not put this book down! The character interconnection is incredible! The structure, writing techniques, characterization, and themes of this novel are exquisite. It’s authentic, deeply sad, unfair and beautiful. It reflects the reality of so many!

I highly recommend this book for anyone who enjoys a contemporary novel. It’s immediately engaging, which is integral for healing The Slump.

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

For those who enjoy a good memoir, this one’s for you! Crying in H Mart is an unforgettable memoir about growing up Korean American, grief, family and food. Written by indie rock band lead known as Japanese Breakfast, Zuaner recalls and reflects on her relationship with her mother and her Korean American identity.

Zauner tells a story of growing up in a predominantly white community in Oregon, her mother’s high expectations of her, treasured months in her grandmother’s apartment in Seoul and her and her mother’s bond over heaping plates of food. As she grew up her Korean identity began to feel more distant. Her mother’s diagnosis with terminal cancer brought her to reclaim the gifts of taste, language and history her mother had given her.

Crying in H Mart is heartbreakingly candid in a way that is devastating, yet hopeful. Nothing feels left out or sugar coded. It grapples with themes of complex familial dynamics, grief, cultural identity and coming of age. It is extremely detailed, making it feel like a personal archive. The connection between reader and author is palpable. This memoir is overflowing with humanity and emotions, this honorary tone shines through.

I devoured this memoir. The honest nature of Zuaner’s writing makes it extremely captivating. I couldn’t put it down! The intimate anecdotes resonate widely, complete with Zuaner’s family photos, Crying in H Mart is an entirely lovely memoir.

4. Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll

This one’s for the murder mystery lovers out there. A mystery is a fantastic genre to cure The Slump. Personally, I enjoy a mystery here and there, but I tend to gravitate to contemporary, character-driven novels. Bright Young Women is the perfect combination of the two genres.

Bright Young Women is a psychological thriller opening hours before a soon-to-be infamous murderer descends upon a Florida sorority house, with deadly results. The novel follows the lives of those who survive, including key witness Pamala Schumacher. Meanwhile, across the country Tina Connon is convinced her missing friend was targeted by the same man. The two forces join together to find justice and search for answers.

This book is a fast-paced, page turner. Yet, it has wonderfully complex themes and commentaries regarding injustice and realities for women. I loved how it challenged the romanticization of serial killers in modern media. It is enraging, well articulated and authentic. I personally enjoyed that this novel centered around the psychological impacts to all of those involved in all the crimes of the story—not the lore, mystery or horror of the killings. The romanization of murder and violent crimes in the true crime genre is extremely disgusting and unethical. And this novel emphasizes that, and challenges it, while maintaining the aspects of suspense.

Resist The Slump with these captivating reads! They will surely get you out of your reading slump and find the joy in reading again!