FOUR ARTISTS YOU SHOULD LISTEN TO FOR HAPPY GIRL FALL

Fall Just Got Better

Anywhere I go, you are bound to see me with my Beats on. I can’t go a day without listening to music. I love the way it makes me feel, I love the bonds it helps form with others and I love embracing people’s talents. For me, music has always been a way of escaping anything negative in my life and turning it into something positive. Let’s turn the sad girl music off for a second and embrace some of my favorite feel-good artists.

1. John-Robert

John-Robert was on repeat every day of summer, and if you haven’t given him a listen you need to ASAP. With a little bit of an indie-pop vibe, all of my favorite songs of his include a soft beat and positive lyrics reminding us that even in times of negativity, there is still good to come. My two favorites are “Sweet Child” and “Good Days’ll Come” from his Garden Snake Album that serve as a gentle reminder that bad days are only temporary.

2. Sammy Rash

Sammy Rash was my go-to artist in high school and has consistently been at the top of my Spotify Wrapped my last couple years of college too. Sammy Rash is a singer in his early 20’s singing about all the things most teenagers/college students can relate to. Whether it’s having a new crush or failing a test, Sammy makes his music relatable with an upbeat twist. My favorite song of his is titled “time limits” stressing the importance of living in the moment and embracing the beauty of not always knowing what’s to come next.

3. Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson is a true classic when it comes to feel-good music. I mean, how can you feel upset listening to “Banana Pancakes”? Jack Johnson encompasses what it means to be happy with a light strum of his guitar, and I truly don’t think you can go wrong with any of his songs. Whenever I have a bad day, Jack Johnson is the first thing to play in my headphones.

4. Surfaces

Surfaces is the perfect musical group to listen to when you want to feel like the sun is shining on those chilly, dreary days of fall. Surfaces was on repeat when my roommates and I went to Cancun because they just embody the feeling of summer in all of their songs. With a pop, surf music vibe, you are instantly teleported to the beach when one of their songs starts playing. Some of my roommates’ favorites from our trip playlist were “Real Estate” and “Keep it Gold.”

As a third year student in college, I know this mid-fall period can become an incredibly stressful time for students. I find it helpful to listen to something that makes me feel good and as optimistic as possible during a time of so many assignments and obligations. So, put your headphones on and give some of these artists a listen on your next walk to class, gym time, or late night study session.