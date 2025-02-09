Five Things You Should Keep in Your Notes App

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Tips to create an online journal

You can tell a lot about a person from what they keep in their Notes app. It’s like an online to-do list, diary, and creative outlet all rolled into one. Anytime I’m bored or want to pretend like I’m doing something so that I don’t look awkward, I’m probably perusing my notes. Over time, I’ve become quite proud of the lists I’ve developed in this wonderful app.

Here are five things I recommend keeping track of in your Notes:

1. Your Favorite Quotes

I’ve kept a list of my favorite quotes in my Notes app since I was in high school. Every time I stumble across a collection of words that are positive, motivational, funny or even sad, I write them down. The list includes quotes from my favorite movies, the books I’ve read, things my friends have said, etc. It might sound cheesy, but keeping a list of quotes can actually come in handy. I find myself referencing this note whenever I need to write a birthday card or sign someone’s guest book at a wedding reception.

2. Iconic Movie Recommendations

I think it’s fair to say that the majority of people have sat in a room full of friends who gave them shocked looks after confessing that they haven’t seen a movie. Every time I’m caught in this uncomfortable situation, I immediately write the movie down in my Notes app. I want to understand references when they appear in other forms of media, or when my friends are joking about a specific scene. I watch one movie a month from my list!

3. Funny Sayings

Have you ever met someone with an incredibly unique vocabulary? These people are my favorite. It’s especially interesting to converse with someone who is from another part of the country. Whenever I’m talking to a person like this, I write down some of the best sayings they use. These don’t have to be intellectual or thoughtful phrases, in fact, most of my list includes things that just make me laugh. I love funny sayings because they make conversations more interesting.

4. Gift Ideas

It’s not uncommon to keep a list of gift ideas in your Notes app, but I can’t emphasize enough how much this has saved me during the holiday season. I often hear a family member mention something they wish they had, and jot it down so that when the time comes to purchase a birthday or holiday gift, I’m prepared with a few options. Updating this list throughout the year is especially exciting, because there’s nothing like surprising a loved one with something they mentioned months ago. It proves that you listen!

5. Bucket List

Over the past couple of years I’ve taken the concept of a bucket list quite seriously. My Notes app is filled with adventures I’m determined to experience during my lifetime. My number one rule for this note is that anything that I think of goes on the list, no matter how small. It’s important to set fun goals for yourself. Nothing compares to the satisfaction I feel when I cross an item off of the list!

I like to think of the Notes app as a time capsule. It holds years of wholesome memories and funny moments. Looking back at things I wrote down when I was in high school is both hilarious and heartwarming. I’d encourage everyone to start keeping a list of something that matters to you in your Notes.