FINDING PEACE IN SOLITUDE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How Living Alone Helps Me Reconnect With Myself

After a long day of classes, work and trying to keep up with my planner that always seems a little too full, walking into my apartment feels like a breath of fresh air. The moment I close the door behind me, it’s like the noise of the world fades away. No roommates chatting in the kitchen, no background music I didn’t choose—just quiet. For the first time all day, I can actually hear myself think.

When I first started living alone, I’ll admit—it felt strange. It was scary. I missed the constant energy of shared spaces and the comfort of having someone to talk to after a stressful day. But over time, I realized how much I needed this quiet. My apartment has become my sanctuary—a place where I can decompress and find my footing after pouring my energy into everything and everyone else.

There’s something special about the stillness that comes with solitude. It forces you to slow down, to sit with your thoughts and to notice the small things that get lost in the rush of the day. I’ve found peace in simple routines: turning on Dancing With the Stars every Tuesday night while cooking dinner, playing music that fits my mood and letting myself unwind without having to perform for anyone. These little moments of intentional calm have become my favorite form of self-care.

Living alone has also helped me understand myself in new ways. When no one else is around, you start to learn what you truly enjoy—not what you do because it’s convenient for someone else, but what genuinely fills you up. I’ve discovered that I love slow mornings, doomscrolling at night and taking spontaneous walks just to clear my head. There’s no need to compromise on the temperature, the TV volume, or the vibe of the space—it’s entirely mine.

Of course, there are days when the silence feels a little too heavy, when I miss the background hum of another person being nearby. But those moments remind me to reach out, to connect intentionally rather than constantly. Living alone has taught me that solitude and community don’t have to be opposites—you can have both. You just learn to balance them in a way that keeps you grounded.

Now, I see my time alone not as isolation, but as recovery. It’s the pause between busy days, the quiet reset that lets me show up fully for everything else in my life. In a world that glorifies hustle and constant connection, I’ve learned to appreciate the beauty of simply being by myself—and realizing that’s more than enough.