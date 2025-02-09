This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Finally feeling Thanksgiving-y!

The season that typically brings forth feelings of impending doom and gloominess has had no impact on my thankful heart. Despite the increasingly colder weather and disappearing sun at 4pm, my heart has grown warmer, more appreciative and most importantly, more thankful. Maybe it’s simply my frontal lobe continuing to develop as I add years to my life, the bittersweet feelings my upcoming graduation has brought forth or finally realizing that everyone’s life is beautiful in its own unique way, including mine. I finally feel the thankfulness within, and it’s showing in my mindset, my mood and my mental health.

Quite frankly, I think we all spend too much time complaining. Life is going to throw its inconveniences at us left and right, but it’s all about our outlook. I have a roof over my head and a warm place to stay when it’s cold and snowy. My fridge is never empty. I am about to have a bachelor’s degree and eventually a master’s degree to become a teacher, foster learning and share my love for literature with students. I can make a difference in our world. I am healthy and can move my body. I have access to technology to stay in touch with my loved ones despite the distance. I am able to visit the doctor when needed. I can afford extra expenditures because I am able to work hard. I learn something new every day. I have the most amazing jobs: nannying for two beautiful girls and mentoring students writing their college admissions essays for UW. While I may sometimes feel burnt out and tired from balancing it all, I get the opportunity to balance it all.

Let’s change our perspectives and remember that the very things we sometimes complain about are the things that someone will never have. We always want what we can’t have, but this outlook makes us fail to realize what we already do have. Switch those “I have to’s” to “I get to’s”. I get to wake up every day. I get to workout to stay healthy. I get to go to class, learn and study. I get the opportunity to work and earn money to craft my life in the way I desire; all things that not everyone can say for themselves. My goal is that I continue to hold this outlook throughout my life and be thankful for each and every little thing. I’ve realized that all it took was a mindset shift. The things in my life right now are not that different compared to other Thanksgiving seasons; I just had to open my eyes to see and appreciate them in full.