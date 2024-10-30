Fall themed activities for the changing seasons

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

To fully embrace the colder weather

As we get more and more brisk days and the sun sets earlier, I know how easy it is to let the weather change impact your productivity, mental health and overall well-being. Despite this, autumn also brings us to a time of year where comfort and warmth are prioritized. With this, here is a list of my favorite fall activities to help you embrace the change in seasons.

Baking and cooking your favorite fall foods

Nothing screams fall more than warm foods and the smell of freshly baked desserts. Autumn is the season of soup, and with that I can’t recommend enough making butternut squash soup or tomato soup, paired with grilled cheese of course. As for desserts, I highly recommend making pumpkin bread, oatmeal cookies or apple pie. Bonus points if you get the ingredients fresh from a pumpkin patch or apple orchard beforehand to fully embrace the baking experience.

Add new pieces to your closet

As summer clothes are swapped for warmer clothes to accommodate for the cool temperatures, I tend to get the urge to buy new clothes. Afterall, what better way to embrace fall than thrifting a new sweater? And if you’re looking to save money this season, I recommend organizing a clothing swap with your friends, because nothing beats free clothes. All you have to do is bring the clothes you don’t wear anymore, take home what you each like and donate the rest. This is the perfect sustainable way to save money while adding a few pieces to your wardrobe and feeling excited about new outfits.

Experiment with making fall-themed lattes

With the colder weather approaching it’s time to switch up your usual morning coffee to something a little more festive. Personally I am a tea and matcha girl through and through, though these flavor combinations can certainly be translated to espresso lattes as well. Some of my favorite fall drink flavors include apple cinnamon, cardamom honey, maple brown sugar and butter pecan. Additionally, you could also buy new teas, creamers, spices and syrups.

Host a movie and craft night

Light a fall-scented candle and turn on a scary (or not so scary) movie, because next on the list is hosting a movie and craft night. Personally, my movie of choice would be It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, or a classic romcom, but turn on whatever you’d like and invite some friends over. You could even host a horror movie marathon. But first, head to your local craft store to pick up supplies for candle-making, knitting, crocheting, making tie blankets or whatever your heart desires.

As the warm weather subsides and we ease into the colder months, I encourage you to make time for cozy nights in and activities that align with the season. Because regardless of which fall-themed activities you choose, you really can’t go wrong.