This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

That Take Little Time, Effort AND Skill

Most of us want to eat healthy, but especially as college students, setting aside the time to prepare healthy meals can be a challenge. As a pescatarian – meaning I eat fish but not meat – this can be even harder, as my options are limited. This is not to say that I don’t love being pescatarian; I’ve found it to be great for my body and needs, and I know it’s important for the environment. Still, it can be hard to find ways to incorporate protein into my meals.

This year has definitely been a learning experience for me as I’m buying all my own groceries and making all my own meals for the first time. Freshman year I had the luxury of a dining hall, which was great, but I was so excited to finally cook for myself and make whatever I wanted. Little did I know that taking the time away from studying, working, socializing etc. to go grocery shopping and cook would be more difficult than I thought.

And being pescatarian, meal inspiration can be hard to recreate. Oftentimes these recipes will include expensive, random ingredients you can only get at some farmer’s market in LA. Not all of us have access to obscure spices or want tofu all the time. However, I have nailed a few meals that take literally no skill and very little time. They’re delicious and nourishing too, so I’m excited to share them!

Those are my favorite vegetarian/pescatarian lunches/dinners! They are super easy and take little time and effort. Plus, especially when it comes to the bowls they are pretty customizable. Being pescatarian can sometimes be a challenge when it comes to getting in enough protein and nutrients, but getting down these meals has made it a lot easier for me!