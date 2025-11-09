“CREATIVITY WITHOUT BORDERS”—THE UW LATINE HERITAGE MONTH COMMITTEE HOSTS ARTIST VIC GARCIA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Miami-based pop artist Vic Garcia emphasizes community outreach and self-confidence in keynote address.

Laughter rolled through a packed Gordon Dining and Symphony Hall on Sept. 26, where audiences leaned in to “Creativity Without Borders: A Conversation with Vic Garcia. Garcia, a self-taught pop artist and entrepreneur based in Miami, gave the keynote address for UW–Madison’s Latine Heritage Month programming. Known for vibrant and joyful character-based artwork, the artist has expanded his work into fashion with his brand, Vic Garcia World.

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the Latine Cultural Center and the Latine Heritage Month Planning Committee hosted Latine Heritage Month. These weeks created space to honor the “stories, traditions and resilience of Latin American communities, serving as a testament to the beauty of unidade (‘unity’ in Portuguese),” the committee explained.

This year’s theme, Amor Sin Fronteras (“Love Without Borders” in Spanish), highlights that Latine heritage is more than history, but “a community built on living stories and the boundless spirit of love.”

To Vic Garcia, unity and positivity are what counts. The artist called on the audience to come together, highlighting optimism and the potential for community-based change.

“We’re here to work together … we’re here for unity,” he told the audience. “Together we make this world better.”

In the midst of Latine Heritage Month, Garcia described how his upbringing as the child of Cuban-American immigrants instilled in him a commitment to make the most of every opportunity.

“I think we each have a story,” he said. “My parents came … with just the clothes on their backs for an opportunity to live in a free country. I walk with those roots every day.”

Garcia described how his large family shaped his view of community as an ever-growing network of connection, recalling childhood cookouts where people gathered joyfully. In his art, he aims to give viewers the same chance to pause and reset.

Garcia’s artistic mission is simple:

“If you can look at one of my canvases and disconnect from the world for five or ten minutes — and feel good — I did my job.”

Garcia studied business marketing at Suffolk University in Boston with no intent to be an artist. While working in business management, he began by making T-shirts featuring his characters before expanding into accessories and fine art. He emphasized that self-confidence shaped his path.

“You’ve got to believe in yourself before people are going to believe in you,” he said.

Known for his vibrant character work, Garcia has attracted support from global celebrities including Bad Bunny, LeBron James and Pharrell Williams.

Despite future collaborations and celebrity attention, Garcia remains committed to giving back to the Miami community that supported his early career.

“I’m not in this dream alone. It takes people’s love and support,” he said. “A dream collaboration is getting back to the community and working with underprivileged children.”

For student Kalani Rodriguez Jimenez, Garcia’s keynote was a fitting celebration of Latine Heritage Month, describing the importance of having a celebration of Latine identity at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

“I think his background and Latine identity — and the colorfulness of his artwork — really tie in with our theme of loving across borders,” she told Her Campus Wisconsin. “Especially at the beginning of the school year, it’s important that students see they have a community here.”

As the night went on, Garcia’s ear-to-ear smile was reflected in the audience as he encouraged attendees to take pride in their identity.

“It’s never too late to chase a dream,” Garcia said. “Embrace your heritage … be proud of where you come from.”