COZY THINGS TO DO WHEN CAMPUS FEELS MISERABLE IN NOVEMBER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The weather might be miserable, but your month doesn’t have to be.

November on campus can feel absolutely miserable. The fall excitement fades, the weather turns very cold and it is still too early for winter break or holiday festivities. It is that in-between stretch where everyone is tired, unmotivated and just trying to push through. With the temperature dropping and finals coming closer, it can feel like there is not much to do to stay entertained. Still, there are small, cozy ways to make the most of the month and actually enjoy it.

1. HOST A FRIENDSGIVING

While everyone is already looking forward to heading home for Thanksgiving, who says the celebration cannot come a little earlier on campus? Thanksgiving is all about appreciating the people who mean the most to you, and your college friends definitely make that list. Host a cozy dinner the week before break when everyone is still around and in need of a pick-me-up.

It does not have to be traditional Thanksgiving food since no one expects a full turkey in a dorm or apartment kitchen. Have everyone bring a favorite dish or snack to create a fun potluck, whether it is salad, cookies or takeout from your favorite spot. You can even give it a theme, like “pasta night” or “build your own charcuterie.” The whole point is that it is an excuse to bring everyone together and enjoy all your friends’ company in one room over good food.

2. TAKE A WALK BY THE LAKES

The weather might be getting colder, but the trees are still colorful, and the scenery is beautiful to take in. Even if the chill makes it tempting to stay inside, it is worth appreciating the outdoors before winter really settles in with snow and frozen lakes. The most important thing is to dress warmly and make it an experience rather than a chore. Walking along Lakeshore Path or by Lake Monona can actually be really peaceful, especially when you need to clear your mind. Getting outside for even a short walk helps reduce stress and makes you feel more grounded.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQRfMRFks2K

3. PLAN A GAME NIGHT

While doing outdoor things can help reduce stress, it is getting to that time of year when it becomes harder to leave the house unless it is for class or absolutely necessary. For that reason, you can bring the fun into your home instead. Rather than going out to spend time with friends, invite them in and plan an eventful night. Board games or card games always get extremely competitive and will definitely remind you how fun they can be, especially since they have become so forgotten. If you do not have many games, you can always play classics like charades or Pictionary. Or you can try new ones that are circulating on TikTok, such as Imposter, where everyone but one person has the same word and people try to guess who does not.

4. HAVE A SELF-CARE DAY

As midterms have just ended for most and we still cannot exactly rest because work leading up to finals and studying is coming up, find any day throughout the week when you are a little less busy and dedicate it to resetting and taking care of yourself. It can be hard to lock in for school if you are not taking proper care of yourself, so pick a day to clean your room and do your favorite self-care things, like skincare, hair masks, watching a show or making your favorite meal to feel refreshed and ready to tackle the tasks around you.

Don’t let bad weather or the nearing of finals ruin your November experience, as it can still be a month to make memorable experiences and try new things with your friends.