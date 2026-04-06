CHEAP THINGS TO DO WITH FRIENDS ON A NIGHT IN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

That Aren’t Just “Movie Night”

Even as someone who loves a good night out, there are times when my bank account and my social battery cannot handle it. My friends and I have movie nights pretty often, and while they are such an easy, fun way to spend a night together, they can get old after a while, and picking a movie everyone loves can become a challenge. So, I’ve compiled a list of fun activities to do with friends on a night in that go beyond “movie night.”

game night

My first idea is an obvious one, but it’s something I’ve been wanting to do with my friends for a while. This could include classic card games, board games like Monopoly or Clue, or even video games.

powerpoint night

My second idea is to have a PowerPoint night with friends. The presentations can be on any topic you choose, but the goal here is to be funny.

craft night

My next idea is to have a craft night with friends. You could go all out and get paint-by-number canvases, make clay magnets, decorate bookmarks, or just get coloring books.

clothing swap

I’ve had a few clothing swaps with friends over the past couple of years and they are such a fun activity. They also dissuade me from buying new clothes and make it easier to let go of a piece I’m not sure about, because if I ever really do want it back, I can just ask my friend for it.

themed potluck

Next up is a themed potluck. This could include themes by cuisine – Mexican, Italian, Mediterranean, or something else like soups, dips or childhood comfort foods.

cocktail/mocktail competition

My next idea is to have a cocktail/mocktail competition, which can be a great alternative to going out while saving some money.

ice cream sundae night

This is another idea I’ve been wanting to try for a while: everyone brings different kinds of fun toppings for ice cream, from cookies and candy to hot fudge. I also think this would be great with frozen yogurt.

plan your next girls’ trip

My next idea is an exciting one– to plan a trip with your friends! Whether it’s a road trip, a cabin weekend or a big backpacking trip to Europe, whatever is within the budget will be fun to plan with friends. Setting aside a night to actually do it together will make it more likely to happen.

spa/self-care night

Next up is a self-care night with friends. You could do each other’s nails, share skincare products, etc.

elevated movie night

And finally, my last idea is to have a movie night, but elevate it. This could include everyone wearing their PJs, making sure there is popcorn for everyone and making the room dark so it feels like you’re at the theater.

Even as someone who enjoys going out, a night in can be needed and refreshing sometimes. Hopefully, these ideas provide you with some inspiration beyond just having a movie night!