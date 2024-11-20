This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Reflecting on 13 years of music and life lessons

I can still remember posing for the camera with my first cello at age five. I had just finished the lengthy process of choosing my instrument, sitting through demonstrations by several teachers and their students. I finally settled on the cello primarily because I had never heard of it before. Reflecting on my very first day with my brand new cello, I realize now that all those hours spent in that little room with my incredible teacher were more than just music lessons. The 13 years I spent practicing and performing taught me life lessons, too.

My very first performance was alongside my cello teacher, which eased my nerves. I can picture the purple cardigan I paired with my black and white skirt for the special occasion. My 5-year-old self had never been so nervous – I was practically shaking waiting for my turn. When I completed my ten-note piece, the applause was startling. In my few years on Earth, I had never experienced anything like it. My anxiety melted away as I giggled while looking out at the crowd. Newfound confidence blossomed within me that day.

In the seventh grade, my orchestra class was split into chamber groups. I was lucky enough to be paired with four talented young cellists with whom I would spend the next month practicing every weekday. The culmination of this project was a performance at the winter concert. The four of us were incredibly anxious, worried we wouldn’t do justice to the piece we knew like the back of our hands. Without this shared stress, I don’t think I would have made it on stage. My anxiety usually makes me feel alone, but that day I never felt more heard. Moments before we went on stage, my C string went completely flat. I looked up at my group mates with wild eyes, frantically searching for a tuner. I would not have made it on stage without my fellow cellists’ support, tackling this setback together. In this quartet,I realized the true value of group work.

In high school, I participated in orchestra again, which often felt like my own version of a team sport. The classroom was a solace from the stress of the rest of high school. There was a sense of belonging. Our orchestra would travel to competitions, even leaving our home state on one occasion. There was nothing like the joy I felt when we scored well or won awards. It was just the confidence boost I needed during an otherwise very nerve-wracking and stressful period in my life. In the music room, everything stopped feeling like work; it was just fun.

I owe so much to my cello and orchestra teachers. They were mentors for me and so many others, because they believed in us when we didn’t believe in ourselves. I will forever be grateful to my five-year-old self for choosing the cello. It really is the best instrument.