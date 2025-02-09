The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Advice for the overbooked student

When I was in high school, I was very involved in music, so much so that it was all I did in my extra free time. Now, I’m ashamed to say that the only music that occurs is the loud Taylor Swift ballads that I sing in the shower. However, this semester I made a goal to add music back into my life by taking a choir class. As a triple major and pre-medical student, I often have little to no room for extra classes on top of my already required classes when scheduling my future semesters. While I love what I study with all of my heart, music was something that was missing in my life that used to bring me so much fulfillment. Reflecting back on this semester, I realized taking a music class has been one of the best choices that I have made.

This goal of being involved in music happened completely by surprise as I was content with just scheduling my typical major-required courses. However, my previous choir teacher in high school decided to come to UW-Madison to obtain her master’s and conduct some of the chorus classes, reigniting my interest in choir and inspiring me to join a choir course under her direction. I have been living a dream since coming to Madison, and I feel very lucky to get to study and pursue my passions. Remembering how happy choir made me in high school reminded me of my love for music, which ultimately led me to the decision to be more involved in music.

Some of my best memories from this semester have been in my newfound choir community. I have gotten to sing some truly beautiful songs and have met so many amazing people. Even on some of my most stressful days when I enter the choir room sullen and tired, I have always left choir feeling more uplifted as the atmosphere is always positive and supportive. I am someone who can stress pretty easily about the many things I have to complete in a day. However, when I leave choir, not only do I feel more positive, but I also feel more ready to tackle the rest of my responsibilities for the day.

Through all of this, I realized that music is something that has been missing from my life. While I often believe I don’t have the time to fulfill all of my hobbies due to my hectic schedule, I have now realized the importance of engaging in my hobbies as well as my studies. I have had more energy throughout this semester than previously to excel in not only music but all aspects of my life. I have come to learn that I can only improve by diversifying my activities and that I have let my future career fully define me and all that I do.

This semester, bringing one of my favorite passions back into my life has truly made me appreciate both music more as well as my other courses. For those out there who struggle with the study/life balance, I highly recommend setting a goal to incorporate hobbies into your everyday life. While it may not seem like it, engaging in hobbies makes a huge difference in your outlook on life. Whether it is some form of art, reading, exercise or music, make that time in your schedule to engage in your passions.