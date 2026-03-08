AUDIBLY SOOTHING BUT I STILL MOURNED

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Playlist That Got Me Up and Over the Cliffs of Howth

Last fall, I was granted an incredible opportunity to spend a semester abroad in London. The experience was incredible. I saw new and exciting places, met wonderful human beings that I am honored to now call my friends, and lived some of the best days I have in my lifetime. One of the highlights of my time on the other side of the pond was my trip to Dublin.

In October, my flatmates had arranged a group getaway to Ireland. We booked a room for six in a hostel just outside Temple Bar. It was like summer camp for adults: all of us in one room, sharing bunkbeds, and exploring a new city, in a new country, together. Our itinerary was quite extensive. We toured the Guinness Factory, walked around Trinity College and explored every crevice of the National Museum of Ireland on Kildare Street. One of my favorite outings was our half day in Howth.

On the last full day of the trip, the group decided to go outside the city to experience the nature Ireland had to offer. Howth, a town about thirty minutes outside of Dublin, was our destination. This seaside town was calm and gorgeous, houses stacked along a hill, slowly spreading out into larger properties imposing themselves on green cliff sides and cliffs.

I’m not one for hiking, never have been. My recurring joke, “that was such a great hike guys,” after a slight incline drew shaky laughs.

“Girl, we haven’t started the hike.” It was two hours, short for hikers, long for those of us whose lungs are still getting accustomed to Bascom Hill.

The hike was beautiful: it was a narrow, muddy path, a wall of rock speckled with greenery to your right and a straight drop to the turquoise ocean below on your right. I expected to be terrified, but my fascination for the nature around me, and possibly the fatigue from two hours of uphill walking, consumed me. The hike was not excruciating as I was expecting, but so calming. It enabled me to reflect on several aspects of my life as I climbed the face of Howth.

The day possessed a slight chill, the sun hidden by a concentration of clouds and mist. I decided that my playlist for the day should reflect this theme, as well as songs with the breathtaking beauty I was witnessing all around me. And, songs that were stuck in my head.

I titled that playlist “Audibly Soothing But I Still Mourned.” Here are the songs that made the cut:

“Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry” by Sabrina Carpenter

This song was stuck in my head on the train to Howth. It was one of the slower, more angelic, songs on “Man’s Best Friend”. It really captured the essence of what I wanted the playlist to be: a good melody, soothing vocals, and cutting lyrics. This placed it as the first on the list.

“If I Ever Was a Child” by Wilco

One of my flatmates first introduced me to this song on our way to Camden Market. The vocals are really soothing, and the song prompts a great amount of reflection. Watching the waves crash against the shore on a chilly cliffside is the only true way to experience this one, I fear.

“My Fun” by Suki Waterhouse

This song captures what I came to feel about my lovely study abroad flatmates. They’re all literally the most amazing people ever, and had the ability to make every situation they were in, any place, brighter. Also, lyrically with the water, cliffside, and mist it fit the vibe so well.

“Shake it Out” by Florence + The Machine

“Shake it Out” progresses the change in vibe from something melancholically reflective to something screaming with joy and endurance. Whatever mood I’m in, this song possesses the incredible ability to pump me up and get me back in the game.

“bitter place” by The Stamps

Sound wise, this song fits into the playlist quite well. The song feels like a warm sweater. It’s an ode to new and old friendships, and blossoming love. Also, very eldest-daughter vibes.

“Sunlight” by Yuno

On the same wavelength as “Shake it Out,” this song is also quite inspiring. It’s spring into summer, leaving our worries behind and beginning anew. It’s hopeful.

“Not a lot, just forever” by Adrianne Lenker

This song feels like a natural continuation of “Sunlight,” and an apt conclusion to the list. It captures the nostalgia and sentiment of all of the other selections on this playlist. It reminds me of those times with my closest friends, the laughs that sound through your chest to the point of pain, the smiles that are simply unable to fall away. Simultaneously, it’s saying goodbye. A crushing hug before everyone returns to the path, and ventures on their own journey.

As I crested the highest point of our hike, I felt so free. Many people talk about that feeling you get when you reach the peak of the hike, the moment when whatever you’re wrestling with clicks in your mind and you’re inspired. Changed. A new person with a new plan. A being who was able to escape the city and exist in nature for a little while. The feeling isn’t just talk–it exists.

Do I… like hiking now? The jury’s still out on that one for now, I guess. Whenever I want to take myself back to that moment, I simply put on my headphones and press play.