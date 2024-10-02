This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

A dedication to the world women can create

Lately I’ve been exploring what it means to be a woman in a world that always seems to be pitting us against each other. The headlines as well as the classes I have been taking have made me consider what my position in the world is in relation to my gender identity. Who am I, as a woman? What am I going to do with my life, as a woman? How am I going to change the world, as a woman? This article is an ode to womanhood, a call to intersectionality and transnational feminism and fuel to the feminist fire.

As a woman, I am going to make fire. Women are fierce, I see it in my friends, my colleagues, my elders. We have such strength and such power within ourselves. I see my mother putting in hours to her jobs and my friends canvassing for the upcoming election. As young people, my peers and I have so much fire and gasoline, we want change and we are not afraid to tell you so. At the forefront of every political, social and ethical issue is women. When women come together and join hands over what we believe in, I know that change is possible. Any cause fueled by strong-willed women is not a movement I would want to stand up against.

As a woman, I am going to be the difference. You can see it in your classes. More female engineers, more female physicians, more female attorneys. We are making our way forward together. Transnational feminism will guide us towards the spot we so rightfully deserve at the table. Our intersecting identities will only make us stronger. Intersectionality, coined by Kimberlé Crenshaw in 1989 highlights the intersection of identity privilege and discrimination. A community centered on equal rights for women everywhere is nothing without putting womanhood into the context of intersectionality.

As a woman, I will listen to the scholars. While I know our systems are actively working against us, whether it be that over 50% of elected office positions are held by white men across the country, or that male bias sits in every standard of professionalism. My perspective is within the lens of the United States, and my goal is to not practice feminism within this small lens. I choose to advocate, to educate myself and to do my best to contribute to a better community across the world, not just here.

As a woman, I am going to contribute to a world I want to be a part of. To me, being a woman is nothing without the women around me. I am not myself nor would I have become who I am without the women around me; whether it be when I go to college football games with my girlfriends or when I’m sitting with my mom trying to figure out where to live next year. Every woman I know is opinionated and witty, which I think is how we are able to come together on what really matters. The women around me are my strength, the women at the picket lines are my inspiration and the women changing the world by going to work everyday are my motivation. As a woman, I am fierce, I am fire and the world I belong in needs me. This is my ode to womanhood.