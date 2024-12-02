AN INTROVERT’S 5 TIPS FOR PUBLIC SPEAKING ANXIETY AT A BIG 10 SCHOOL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Strategies for speaking up

Ever since I was required to read my short story aloud in sixth grade English class for 30 middle schoolers, I’ve dreaded public speaking. Social anxiety has constantly made me question what others will think of my ideas. I now attend the University of Wisconsin–Madison, a Big 10 school with over 35,000 undergraduates. Wisconsin courses almost always require a discussion section, where your ability to speak in front of your peers contributes to your grade. Here are five strategies I’ve developed for fellow introverts trying to navigate public speaking:

1. Pull from the readings

One of the challenges I face when speaking up in class is convincing myself that my points are valid. It’s difficult to fight the voice in my head claiming that my ideas are too “stupid” or “irrelevant” to share. A strategy I’ve developed over time to combat this anxiety is pulling directly from the readings. Most discussion sections, particularly in my home departments of History and Sociology, are based on the readings you completed for the week. If a professor picked a particular reading, it’s pretty clear that they find it meaningful. Using quotes from the text to support your point, or simply directly quoting something you found interesting is a great way to earn those participation points. It’s comforting to know that the author themselves is backing you up!

2. Prepare insightful questions

People often claim that there are no stupid questions, and I agree! A piece of advice that I have received from professors and teaching assistants is that an insightful question is often more productive than a general, unsupported statement. This recommendation has helped me through many class discussions, because I find it easier to put myself out there with smaller inquiries that require less energy and stress than a thorough argument. Good questions can also motivate a deeper discussion.

3. Talk it out

I used to struggle every time my teachers put me in small group discussions. I didn’t understand why this method was so popular, because it only made me more anxious. About half way through the second semester of my freshman year, my mindset changed. I realized that I actually found this strategy productive. Preparing myself for the larger group discussion by practicing with a couple of peers is a great way to think through my points. I also find it easier to reference my group when speaking to the class, so that I don’t feel so alone in my opinions. Small group discussions facilitated by a teacher are not the only way to talk things out; even sharing interesting facts from your classes with a friend or your roommate is good practice.

4. Write down your immediate reactions

A strategy I learned in middle school that I still use today is putting reactive symbols in my annotations. Exclamation points, question marks, thought bubbles, smiley faces, etc., provide an easy way to quickly reference my thoughts. As college students, we have a lot on our plates. It’s difficult to remember your opinions about a reading a week after you read it, and it’s even more anxiety-inducing to come up with analyses on the spot. Symbolic annotations are a nice way to reference your immediate reactions, and you can get creative with them!

5. The piggyback method

Recent social media trends have made fun of the “piggyback” method, (named after the phrase a student says when they try to restate, in different words, what another peer just said). However, I actually find some aspects of this strategy to be really helpful. “Piggybacking” or following-up on what another classmate shares provides you with a foundation to structure your point. If you find what someone else said to be valuable, why not defend their point while using it to support your own. It’s almost like gathering evidence on the spot. I personally feel validated when someone echoes or adds to my arguments, so converting it to a strategy to combat anxiety is useful as well.

Taking that first step by raising your hand in class can be terrifying, but you’re not alone in this anxiety. As a freshman, I struggled to find the courage to share my thoughts on various readings and assignments, but as I’ve adjusted to the discussion section format over time, I’ve discovered I actually find it incredibly valuable, and maybe even a little fun.