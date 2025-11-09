A LOVE LETTER TO FILM PHOTOGRAPHY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My experience behind the lens

My film photography journey started a couple years back when I was looking for yet another creative outlet to express myself. I was drawn to film cameras with their many buttons, dials, shiny lenses and their satisfying shutter sounds that went off with a definitive click! For a long time I was intimidated by film cameras, because they didn’t have all the new capabilities of a modern digital camera and handling the film felt tricky and overwhelming. After weeks of debate, I finally took a leap and bought my first SLR film camera: a Minolta X-700.

At first, learning to use my film camera was tough. From loading the film to reading the light meter to using the manual focus lens, I had to go through many steps before I could even take a picture. Once I got the hang of it though, it was pure magic. I brought my camera with me everywhere I went, taking pictures of my family, friends, dog and anything interesting that crossed my path.

Even though it took a lot more time and effort than snapping a quick photo on my phone, my film pictures felt a lot more intentional and special. With only a finite 36 exposures on each roll of film, I had to make sure my composition, lighting and framing were right on the first try because do-overs are a lot harder and more wasteful on film. In the long run, shooting film has helped me improve my photography skills dramatically, and now I look for hidden compositions wherever I go.

If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at film photography, take this as your sign to give it a shot. My biggest tip is to start small and don’t expect to master it from the start. A lot of my first film photos weren’t pretty and most were out of focus, but it’s all part of the learning process. All you need to get started is a basic, reliable SLR film camera like my Minolta X-700, the popular Canon AE-1 or the barebones Pentax K1000, and a good, cheap roll of 35mm film. My favorite affordable film stocks are Kodak Ultramax, Kodak Gold and Kodak Color Plus.

Part of the fun shooting film is the beautiful color filters and nostalgic grain that are unique to each film stock. I’ve loved experimenting with different film stocks to bring out warmer or cooler tones in my pictures, and it’s been a great addition to my creative process. Lots of the film photos I’ve shot wouldn’t look half as good if it wasn’t for the enhanced color profile from the film.

To that end, if you like the look and enhanced color profile of film but you don’t want the added hassle and stress of shooting a fully-manual SLR film camera, a good alternative is a point and shoot film camera. Most point and shoots are fairly inexpensive, small and easy to use. Like the name suggests, once you’ve loaded the film all you have to do is point and shoot to take a picture. I have my own point and shoot film camera in my collection, a Canon Sure Shot 85 Zoom, that’s perfect for snapping a photo with friends, taking on a trip or just capturing the moment.

Nowadays with all the many high-tech photography options, including our own smartphones, shooting film may seem old-fashioned and inconvenient. However, for me, nothing can replace the tactile experience shooting film and the beautiful, dreamy pictures that it creates, so it will always have a place in my heart.