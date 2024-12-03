9 ACTUALLY NON-BASIC HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

This is the product of five-hours of obsessive late-night Pinterest scrolling

Halloween is less than a month away and (like a typical procrastinator) I have not ordered my costume yet. After days of searching, my For You page has been inundated with suggestions, each claiming to be unique and new. And, then, the next video with the same costumes says the exact same thing. And, while there’s nothing wrong with the Dallas Cowgirls, the Sabrina Carpenters or even the classic angels and devils, here are my favorite costumes that are *actually* not basic.

For Trios

1. Party Animals

A new twist on the classic animal costume, you and your best girlfriends can go as party animals! Just add a birthday hat to any animal costume and you’re set!

2. Challengers

If you’re like me and mildly obsessed with all things Zendaya, this is the perfect costume for you! It’s fun and flirtatious and definitely the new Kiss, Marry, Kill.

3. Three Muses

Not quite the greek goddess costume that was popular in elementary school, but you and your two greek obsessed friends could go as the Three Muses. All you need is an old bed sheet and some gold bangles and then you’re off to find Hercules!

For Duos

4. Dentist + Tooth Fairy

Time to pull out your old fairy costume (and hopefully not any teeth)! This couple’s costume may be contrary to all the sugary treats being passed out on Halloween, but it’ll definitely be one of the best costumes on the block!

5. Agnes + her Unicorn

From the childhood classic Despicable Me, Agnes + her unicorn definitely stole the show! Whether you chose to bring a stuffed unicorn or your friend in a unicorn onesie, this costume is an awesome (and comfortable) take on a fan favorite movie.

6. Hunter + Deer

Ratatouille couples costumes are out and hunter/deer costumes are in! This is a great costume to create if you’ve hopped on the camo trend and you can reuse the deer costume.

For Me, Myself and I

7. Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus is an icon we all know and love, but her alter ego, Hannah Montana is a unique and glamorous costume idea that brings up feelings of nostalgia from our childhoods.

8. Girl Scout

Whether or not you were an actual girl scout in your day, this girl scout costume is the perfect fun, PG-13 costume. Bonus points if you hand out cookies or bring your friend as Cookie Monster.

9. Lady Bug

Whether you’re staying in and watching a horror movie or going out in search of tricks or treats, this costume will bring you good luck!

Hopefully by now you have an idea of what you want to be for Halloween and you receive lots of compliments on whatever you chose! Regardless, I hope you have a fun and safe and spooky Halloween!