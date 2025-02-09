7 THINGS I DID TO GET OUT OF A READING SLUMP

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

the methods i used to love reading again

When I was in high school, I loved to read. Between SAT prep and college applications, I was always able to dive into a good book if I needed a break. I always had a paperback with me, sticking out of my purse. Additionally, I made sure to have a few books downloaded on my phone, so I could just take them out and read wherever I was. However, when I started college, that changed. Textbook readings for class would burn me out so much that I stopped reading in my free time altogether. Trying to get back into reading was incredibly arduous, as I kept starting and stopping books that just didn’t interest me. So, over the summer, I resolved to end this annoying slump, and get back into reading again. Here are the seven things I did to make that possible:

1. Made time to read

The semester can be really challenging, and finding time for yourself (that isn’t just sleep) can be a really difficult thing to do. Especially in the midst of midterms season, we’re all surrounded by approaching deadlines and taxing exams. However, carving out this time is necessary for avoiding burnout. Research from the University of Sussex has shown that reading actually reduces stress. In fact, their study revealed that reading for as short as six minutes reduced stress by 68%, and in comparison with other methods such as listening to music (61%) or taking a walk (42%), made it a more effective method of stress reduction (Source). So you might want to pick up a book during your study break.

2. Always had a book with me

Having access to a book while out is nearly half the battle. Just carrying a book with me in my bag or having books downloaded on my phone made the mental hurtle of actually opening the book to read easier to overcome. While waiting for my drink to be ready at a coffee shop, I would just take out my phone and open my downloaded book. Currently, I’ve been using my phone as my source so I have more room in my bag. While it can be tempting to simply switch to Instagram or TikTok to doom-scroll, I found it effective to just go straight to my book app and turn on do not disturb.

3. Downloaded a tracker app

For me, this was Goodreads. It helped me to keep track of the books I wanted to read, what I was currently reading and what I had read. They also have an annual reading challenge, where the reader sets how many books they want to read for the year, and the app calculates your reading pace and if you’re on schedule to complete the goal. I found this app really motivating in getting back into reading. With Goodreads, I was able to set more realistic goals for myself. And when finishing a book, it felt like a reward updating my Goodreads status. It was akin to crossing off tasks on your to-do list when they’re finally done, or closing all the tabs on your laptop after finishing an essay.

4. Made a classical music playlist

Whether it’s one of those hour long aesthetic playlists on YouTube, or one of your own creation on Spotify, this really helped me to focus on the book I was reading. I would suggest choosing instrumental tracks, classical music, or in general songs without lyrics. The music helped immerse me in the world of whatever book I was reading, and even tended to compliment the scenes quite nicely. This worked more for me reading books for class, but it made the experience more enjoyable overall. However, I must warn you, you may start to associate some of the songs with the book or certain scenes in the book. The first time I read The Great Gatsby, I was listening to a playlist with Pytor Tchaikovsky’s “Valse Sentimentale, Op. 51, No. 6.” Now, years later, whenever I hear that song I think of Gatsby’s infamous house parties and green lights.

5. Rereading favorite books

Over the summer, I decided to reread one of my favorite books, Six of Crows. I literally couldn’t put it down, and finished it in less than two days. The experience revitalized that part of me that loved fantasy novels, and led me to pick up many more in subsequent weeks. Sometimes revisiting something that made you love reading in the first place can help reawaken that part of you. Whether it’s a fun fantasy like Six of Crows, or even a depressing classic like Kafka’s Metamorphosis, find what inspired your love of books and return to it.

6. Getting off Book Tok

While BookTok can be a good resource to some, it never really worked for me. Most of the books popular on the app weren’t for me, and I felt like I couldn’t find any books that I found interesting. BookTok influencers can also set unrealistic expectations with the sheer number of books they read. I remember seeing one influencer in particular who claimed to have read twenty-six books in a single month. For someone who used to get (on average) a book a week, this number felt quite imposing. Everyone reads at their own pace, but the app made it feel like I was an exceptionally slow reader. In the end, BookTok didn’t work for me, and not looking at it helped me to get out of the reading slump.

7. Choosing something new

Another option is to simply choose a new genre or book-type. Exploring titles that may not have previously interested you, and giving them a chance. For example, I’ve never been a fan of anthologies. In books, I prefer a longer story to many shorter ones. However, this summer I tried a few different anthologies, and theology enjoyed them. In particular, the creator of BoJack Horseman, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, has a book of short stories titled Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory. I highly recommend it. It’s very peculiar, but this was another one I couldn’t put down.

These things all helped me get out of my reading slump, but it didn’t happen overnight. Give yourself plenty of grace, and take as much time as you need. The workload during the semester is tough, and sometimes fun reading is only feasible during breaks, and that’s okay. At the end of the day, reading is something to enjoy, something that transports us, something that grants us new perspectives and thoughts we hadn’t considered previously. Just do what’s best for you.