7 LITTLE WAYS TO LIVE MORE SUSTAINABLY

Living sustainably can be a little tough when you don’t know where to start. There is a lot of information available out there, but a lot of the advice is unattainable for many people. This list provides simple ways to incorporate sustainability into your life. My goal was to create a list that considered cost, time, and accessibility. By changing a few of our habits, we can contribute to larger efforts that aim to improve the state of our planet.

1. TURn off your faucet when not in use

A lot of water can be wasted when you brush your teeth, take a shower, or wash dishes. A quick and easy way to conserve water is by turning off the faucet when you are not using it. This may seem simple, but it can make a big difference over time and can help reduce the amount of water wasted.

2. Unplug electronics when not in use

Although you may not be charging your phone, iPad, or computer, keeping a charger plugged in still uses electricity. To reduce the amount of electricity you use, simply unplug your appliances when they no longer need to be plugged. This is similar to the water example above. Although it may not make a huge difference in the beginning, the amount of electricity saved adds up overtime.

3. Use a white board to study

This is one of my favorite ways to study because it is cost effective and good for the environment. Instead of buying paper that can only be used once, try buying a mini white board and some dry erase markers to study with. You will eliminate a lot of waste that occurs from the production and disposal of paper and save money while doing so!

4. THIRFT!

Thrifting saves money and the environment by reusing items that others no longer use. You can find many things at a thrift store like shoes, clothes, jewelry, furniture,etc. Shopping at a thrift store can give you access to beautiful and unique items that cannot be found at a retail store. Additionally, a lot of items at a thrift store can be found in good condition or can be easily restored.

5. HANG dry your clothes in the summer

During the summer, while the sun is out and the air is dry, try hanging your clothes out to dry instead of using a dryer. This can help save energy, which reduces the total amount of electricity you use during the year.

6. Buy from sustainable brands

Doing a quick google search about a brand’s sustainable practices can help prevent excess waste and pollution. Once again, making the transition to a more sustainable product can be very beneficial for our planet in the long run. It may be a little difficult to change products and find the right brands, but it is a slow process and can’t be done in a day. This is definitely the most difficult suggestion on this list and possibly the most cost worthy; thus, it can take time to find the right alternatives for you. Don’t be discouraged and remember to take things one step at a time.

7. BUY FROM FARMER’S MARKETS

Farmers markets provide fresh produce that are affordable and locally sourced. This is a much better alternative than the organic food aisle in grocery stores, which tend to be costly. Additionally, farmers markets give you the opportunity to support the people in your community and get to know them better.

In conclusion, there are many ways to live a more sustainable lifestyle to improve our planet and limit our carbon footprint. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it provides a good starting point and can act as a reminder for the different ways in which you can make a difference. It is important to remember that most of these tips do not provide immediate results, but they are still helpful in the long-run and worth the extra effort.