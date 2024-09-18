5 Things To Do In Madison Instead of Going Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Going out isn’t for everyone, so here are some alternatives to still enjoy time hanging out with friends

In Madison, “going out” largely feels like a part of the college culture. Although many people enjoy it, parties or bars aren’t always for everyone, and that is totally ok. However, it can sometimes feel hard to find alternatives in a town that seems so dominated by just a few activities. If going out isn’t for you, here are a couple alternatives to still spend time with friends and enjoy your night.

1. Sports

Both the Bakke and the Nick have multiple different options for sports. Both gyms have courts for basketball and volleyball, along with courts for pickleball and badminton. Open until 10 on Friday and Saturday, and midnight the rest of the week, these sports are an easy and enjoyable way to spend time with friends.

2. Ice skating

In addition to having sport courts, the Bakke also has an indoor ice skating rink. All you need to do is check the hours for open skating, bring your Wiscard and you’re all set to skate.

3. Take a day trip

If possible in between busy schedules and piles of homework, a day trip is a great way to spend time during the weekend. If you’re looking for hikes or outdoor scenery, Baraboo Wisconsin is less than an hour away from Madison. If a city sounds more appealing, Milwaukee is just about an hour and fifteen minute drive.

4. Shows or concerts

Madison is home to many different concert or theater venues. Whether it’s the Overture, Orpheum, Sylee or the Majestic, there is often some sort of show or concert taking place during a weekend, which are fun and simple ways to hang out with friends.

5. Explore Madison

Beyond State street, Madison is a whole city waiting to be explored. There are also tons of cheap or free activities throughout the city. From the Henry Vilas Zoo, Botanical Gardens, hanging out at the lake or trying one of the many restaurants, Madison is full of activities and attractions.

Next time you’re looking for a way to spend your weekend that doesn’t involve going out, try one of these activities! There are tons of unique and enjoyable ways to spend your time, and have fun with friends while doing so.