A few things I want to do in Madison before I graduate

After nearly 19 years of school, it is crazy to think that I’m about to graduate. I’ve been in Madison for nearly four years now, including my messed up COVID-19 semester, and I have grown to love and appreciate the city so much. While there are so many things that I want to do in Madison before I finish this chapter of my life, there are 5 things that are pretty high up on my bucket list.

1. Go to the farmers’ market

The Dane County Farmers’ Market is the biggest producer-only farmers’ market in the country and I feel like I haven’t taken advantage of it as much as I should have. Whenever I got the chance to go, my friends and I strolled through all the little stands, getting the best scones and, of course, Stella’s Hot & Spicy Cheese Bread. This is something that I need to do at least one more time.

2. Try every restaurant I have yet to try

One thing that I love about Madison is the never-ending restaurant options. However, I always find myself going back to my favorites. While it will be impossible for me to try every restaurant I’ve missed, I have a couple on my list I know I need to visit before I leave town.

3. Visit Chicago

My friends and I always say that we live too close to Chicago to never have visited. Yet, we still haven’t. It probably won’t happen before graduation, but before we all leave Madison, I’m hoping we get to take a weekend trip to the city.

4. Explore all the school buildings I’ve never been in

Toward the beginning of my college career, my classes were pretty distributed around the school, especially before I chose my major. However, over the past year or two, most of my classes have been in the same buildings, meaning I haven’t branched out much recently. Once again, the campus is so big that I probably won’t make it into all the buildings but I want to try and explore all the cool places on this campus before I’m no longer a student.

5. Camp out on the terrace with my friends

One final thing I need to do with my friends is camp out on the Memorial Union Terrace. Once the iconic sunburst chairs are back, I know I’ll be spending a lot of time out on the Terrace. However, I want to make a day out of it with my friends. I want us to all get Union food for dinner and ice cream from the Daily Scoop for dessert and camp out on the Terrace until the sun goes down.

There are so many things that I want to do in Madison before I officially leave the city. And while there are so many more activities on my bucket list, these were just some of the biggest ones and some of my favorite ideas I could think of.