5 STUDY TECHNIQUES FOR BIOCHEMISTRY

Sometimes all you need is a crazy mnemonic

Biochemistry is a tough class to take because it requires memorization and a thorough understanding of the topics covered. If you are currently struggling or want to prepare for the class, it would be a good idea to prepare a list of useful study techniques to help you throughout the semester. This article provides a couple of these techniques.

1. Mnemonic Devices & Other Memory Techniques

Mnemonic devices are a fun and creative way to help you remember content. You are probably familiar with a few mnemonic devices like PEMDAS or ROYGBIV. Just like the previous examples, your mnemonic devices do not need to be super creative or elaborate to get the job done. If it helps you remember specific content, it is a useful tool. For biochemistry, you can create (or look up) mnemonics for specific pathways, like the Krebs cycle to help you remember what is produced in the cycle. You can also use mnemonic devices to remember the characteristics of molecules, like the side chains of amino acids. Have fun with this and don’t overthink it!

2. Mind Maps

I find mind maps to be most useful when learning biological pathways. In my experience, it helps keep things organized while connecting each step to the next. Mind maps can also help organize information for other topics that contain a lot of information. Drawing and seeing the connections on a piece of paper can help reinforce information, which can help you remember it in the long term. I like color coding information to help me memorize content and to make it a little fun!

3. Flashcards

Active recall methods, like flashcards, are super useful in learning and memorization. You don’t need to create elaborate layouts or use any specific app to make useful flashcards to aid you in your studies. They should be used alongside other methods, especially in biochemistry, but they are extremely useful for topics you may struggle with. A consistent study schedule with flashcards often helps me learn and memorize content easier. Overcomplicated flashcards can backfire on you if you aren’t careful, so don’t worry about it too much!

4. Practice Questions

This may be obvious, but practice problems are extremely useful for learning. I suggest utilizing practice problems at all stages of your learning because it helps reinforce the material in your memory. Try utilizing the practice problems provided to you by your professors to help you prepare for their exams better. Additionally, always make sure to review the questions you got wrong and re-do practice sets if necessary. Practice questions help you retrieve information and contextualize it to answer questions on the content you are learning.

5. Storytelling

Storytelling requires a little bit of imagination and creativity, but it can be quite helpful when the content is overwhelming. You can utilize storytelling to remember pathways or anything that interconnects and confuses you. Although it requires some creativity, you do not need to create a fantastic story to help you memorize content. Instead, you can focus on creating a narrative that smoothly connects the information you need to know.

In conclusion, there are many different strategies that can make your studying more effective and productive. Whether you use one of these techniques, a mixture, or none, it is important to remember to go easy on yourself. Don’t expect perfection on your first attempt. Always aim for improvement and make sure you review the questions you get incorrect. Sometimes understanding why you got something wrong can help you get it right the next time. Additionally, remember to take other people’s experiences with a grain of salt. Although it is a difficult topic to learn, you can still do it with the right study techniques.

Happy studying and good luck!