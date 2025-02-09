This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Podcasts to listen and learn!

During the last few years, I have made a stark transition from listening to music to podcasts while I walk to class, clean or hang out alone. I’m not quite sure why that is, but I think that for me, listening to people teach me or discuss something is more entertaining than music at times. I also think it may be a fatigue of struggling to find new music I enjoy and feeling a bit bored with it at times.

Nevertheless, here are five podcasts that have rearranged my thoughts, beliefs and reality at times.

Binchtopia

This podcast changed my life. It is hosted by singer-songwriter Eliza Mclamb alongside Psychology PhD candidate Julia Hava. They discuss everything from pop culture to spiritual materialism. It is the most perfect blend of girly chats and academic learning in an extremely accessible manner.

If you’re interested in anti-capitalism, abolitionist and social justice topics, this is a great first step to learn more. This podcast has encouraged me to explore my own thoughts and learn more about historical events I hadn’t known about previously.

Maintenance Phase

As a plus-size woman, I have been dealing with social, health and professional stigma my entire life. In a journey of exploring what being a fat woman meant to me, I found Maintenance Phase. Hosted by author-activist Aubrey Gordon and journalist Micheal Hobbes, this podcast focuses on debunking the junk science behind health schemes, fatphobia, fad diets and health grifters. If you love scammers, this podcast is for you.

Serial

Serial is an investigative journalistic podcast that discusses politically fraught questions like Guantanamo Bay, Free Willy, wrongful imprisonment and Sergeant Berghdol’s disappearance. Because of these powerful investigations, I have truly learned so much about issues that have surrounded my childhood such as the war in Afghanistan. If you’re interested in history and misunderstood political events, this one will be a binge-listen.

Rehash

Rehash is a podcast about pop culture drama examined through the lens of progressive politics and psychology. Duo Maia (Broey Deschanel) and Hannah Raine discuss everything from Chads, the Try-Guy cheating scandal, Wattpad and more. They discuss these topics in a very digestible, understandable manner to uncover scandal and why it’s worth coming back to in an effort to understand cultural norms. If you love pop culture, give it a listen.

You’re Wrong About

Last, but not least, is You’re Wrong About. This podcast hosted by journalist Sarah Marshall is my favorite. Sarah focuses on revisiting and reevaluating maligned figures as well as moral panics. She covers topics and people such as George Micheal, The Exorcist, Sinead O’Connor and Karen Carpenter. Within these topics, she creates a framework to understand how cultural perception and fear shape our — potentially incorrect — view. If you love history, politics and learning, this is a must listen.

Overall, listening to podcasts while I walk to class or clean my home has changed my life. Before I started listening to podcasts I was in an academic slump feeling like learning didn’t spark joy in the same way it used to for me. Podcasts like You’re Wrong About gave me newfound interest in historical periods and people whom I had never known or had falsely understood. It is because of this learning I plan to continue a career studying moral panic, being inspired by Sarah Marshall. Whether or not it changes your life, if you’re in a slump or just need entertainment, these podcasts are sure to fit the bill.