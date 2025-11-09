5 MOVIES TO WATCH THIS FALL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me I love to watch different movies that correlate with the seasons. There’s something special about pairing a crisp night with a cozy classic whether it’s scary or sweet.

Fall weather calls for comfort watches. From classics to playful scares, these five films are perfect for a nice night in.

1. DEAD POETS SOCIETY

This is a great classic that definitely has fall vibes, with yellow and orange scenery. With warm hearted characters, this movie feels very cozy. It stars Robin Williams, an exceptional actor who was considered one of the greatest comedians. This film is about a teacher and the bond he creates with his students while changing their lives. It’s set at a very strict all boys school, and it follows the lives of many students as they change. There’s a Dead Poets Society that connects and teaches the students together. There are some ups and downs like most movies, but overall it’s a very sweet, feel-good movie.

2. FANTASTIC MR. FOX

This is a very sweet Wes Anderson film that follows a family of foxes. Once again, a great fall movie with many warm and homey colors. This is a stop-motion film about the fox family and how they go through different troubles as they feud with the neighborhood farmers. There are many sweet messages in this film, including how it’s okay to be different. If you love clever heists and a quirky family, this one’s for you.

3. Harry Potter

A perfect series to put on as it starts to get cold out. The first movie starts as they go to a new school, Hogwarts, which I think is why it’s great for the back-to-school term. This saga follows the main character, Harry, as he finds out who he is in a world of magic. He builds friendships and enemies as he uncovers the mystery of his parents’ deaths. This is a great coming-of-age film as it emphasizes the themes of courage and compassion.

4. SCREAM

A great saga to get you ready for the Halloween season. These movies are horror films and have some mystery as they try to find out a masked killer’s identity. It’s set in a small, close-knit town, and as the movies go on, the plot thickens. It’s a fun guessing game to figure out who’s evil and who’s good as new plot twists appear. The first movie is a classic that dates back to 1996 with a very famous cast. These are such great movies to watch as the suspects carry you into the late-fall spirit.

5. EDWARD SCISSORHANDS

One of my favorite movies that I was introduced to in a film class. This is a Tim Burton classic made in 1990, starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. This film has a sweet but spooky vibe as you fall in love with the characters. A mother takes in Edward as her own, into a colorful cookie-cutter suburbia. The neighborhood goes through different phases and emotions toward Edward as they get to know him. This film has a fascinating setting with very cool scenery, while exploring concepts of fitting in.

To conclude, it can be difficult to find the perfect movie for your mood. This list offers plenty of variety, from classics to cozy picks. Dead Poets Society and Fantastic Mr. Fox give warm vibes, Harry Potter brings a happy, back-to-school feeling and Scream and Edward Scissorhands add a spooky touch. Whatever you’re feeling, one of these movies will give you a great wrap-up to the day.