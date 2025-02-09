5 Movies To Get You In The Fall Spirit- Haleigh Smith

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Classics that will warm your heart!

If you’re like me, fall is a season of movies, pumpkin and hibernation. Fall is my favorite season, making my movie selection an integral part of getting into the cinnamon-scented, Snoopy-printed and heartfelt movie-watching season.

There are two types of fall movie watchers: The Romantic or The Scary. I am most definitely the warm and fuzzy movie-watcher. Scary movies have never been my thing. Because of this, the heartwarming plots of the East Coast romances are my kryptonite. So now I am sharing my favorites so they can be yours too!

1. Dead Poets Society (1989)

As someone who is already feeling the school slump, Dead Poets Society is the best movie to get you into your dark academia feels as well as the fall spirit. The plot follows a group of school-aged boys at a preparatory school who are met by a fiery teacher, Mr. Keating, played by Robin Williams. Mr. Keeting sets out on a mission to enlighten the young men and inspire them to become intellectually curious. Through this pursuit, the boys undergo a transformation and truly identify their own values in life.

This movie will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions about change and adulthood, while serving you the beautiful East Coast fall colors.

2. Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

In the same vein as Dead Poets Society, this film focuses on an art history professor, Katherine Watson (Julia Roberts), during her time teaching the 1953-1954 class at Wellesley College, a historically all-women university. Quickly, Katherine realizes that there is very little encouragement for the women to truly learn, but rather act more as an upper-crust finishing school, preparing them for marriage. Professor Watson feels compelled to challenge her students and show them they are capable, smart and independent young women.

Mona Lisa Smile is an amazing movie with a star-studded cast featuring Julia Robberts, Kirsten Dunst, Julia Stiles, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ginnifer Goodwin. But most importantly, this movie covers topics such as queer identity, reproductive rights and women in academia. Overall, not only is this movie meaningful, it provides all the beautiful fall academic vibes you need.

3. You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Those of us who celebrate fall know it’s always “Meg Ryan Fall.” This movie is a true fall classic. You’ve Got Mail tells the story of Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan), the struggling owner of a small bookstore in New York City. As she tries to keep her store alive, a corporate bookstore, FoxBooks, moves in right next door. What she fails to know is that the man she hates, Joe Fox (Tom Hanks), owner of FoxBooks, is actually her anonymous online crush. Throughout the film, both Kathleen and Joe will have to reconcile their feelings, choosing either to continue to hate each other in the business realm, or give in to love.

This movie checks every box for a classic cozy fall romcom. It gives the autumn in NYC aesthetic, while mastering the enemies to lovers’ romance. This movie is the picture-perfect fall movie to enjoy on that chilly night when all you need is a little bit of romance.

4. When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

Once again, another Meg Ryan fall classic: When Harry Met Sally… This movie is the epitome of a classic fall film. The movie centers itself on 1977 college graduates Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan), as they drive together from Chicago to New York. During this car ride, the pair clash, as Sally is an optimist and Harry is a brutal pessimist. When they finally get to New York City, they part ways bitterly, thinking this will be the last time they see each other. What they don’t know is that they will continue to coincidentally bump into each other for years. They begin a friendship because of their consistent run-ins, but the viewer is left wondering, could this be something more?



When Harry Met Sally… is a perfect encapsulation of fall. Whether it be the film’s beautiful depiction of autumn in New York or the touching story of change, Harry and Sally will leave you distraught, smiling, and crying.

5. Practical Magic (1998)

Finally, my personal favorite, Practical Magic. The story follows sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) who are born into a family of witches. Brought up in the home of their witch aunts, the pair form a close bond, promising to be each other’s companions rather than falling in love. This is because the family was cursed by their ancestors that any man who falls in love with an Owens woman will have an untimely death. This all comes to a head as they are adults navigating love. While Sally stays at home with the aunts, Gillian ventures across the world seeking adventure. Sadly, what she finds is an abusive boyfriend. Fearing for her life, she calls Sally for help, which ends in Gillian’s boyfriend’s accidental death. The sisters must now deal with their choice: will they resurrect him or cover his death?

Practical Magic is the perfect fall movie as it explores sisterly relationships, love, death and life. The movie never fails to perfectly get me in the fall spirit with its heartfelt message and beautiful aesthetics. If you’re looking for a movie that will make you laugh, cry, swoon, and then do it all over again, this is the perfect one for you.

For many people, pumpkin patches, apple-picking and scary movies are their fall traditions. For those who just want to encapsulate the warm and colorful season on their couch curled up in a blanket, cider in hand – this list is for you. The comforting feeling of my favorite fall flick never fails to make me feel grateful for the season I love. It is a reminder of another year to watch these favorites with my mom. I hope these recommendations feel just as spiced, heartfelt, and autumnal as they do for me!