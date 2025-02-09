This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Learning to Embrace the Experiences

Like everyone else, my year has been full of many ups and downs. While I have experienced some of my highest highs and lowest lows this year, I have come to learn the importance of embracing the feelings and experiences to re-shape your outlook on life. Whether it’s an acceptance to your dream school or the loss of a friendship, we can turn any experience into a learning opportunity. Here are some of the most influential lessons I learned in 2024.

1. It’s okay to outgrow old friends

Of the lessons I’ve learned this year, this was definitely the hardest and most important one. For the first year and a half of college, I tried my best to keep my high school friendships. Over the course of this year, I found it becoming increasingly difficult to keep some of these relationships as everyone is at different stages in their lives. Some people have graduated college, some are getting married and some still live in their family homes. Outgrowing a friend doesn’t mean there has to be bad blood! This is a time of critical growth for many of us where we discover more about ourselves and that comes with having new priorities. Your old friends are experiencing the exact same things, and it is completely normal to outgrow each other as you both grow into new people!

2. You are responsible for your own happiness

It seems like a pretty simple task, but many of us don’t recognize how much we let outside factors influence our happiness. This past summer, I was left alone in my apartment while my five roommates went home for summer, and at first I was miserable. One day I asked myself why I was allowing myself to feel this way instead of doing something to make myself happy. I made my own fun, hosted events for my friends, went on trips and that feeling from the beginning of summer was soon a distant memory. Find those little things that make you happy and become accustomed to acknowledging when something is out of your control and how you are going to make the most of that situation.

3. No one really knows what they’re doing

Growing up, I always looked at my parents as these all-knowing beings who had every aspect of life figured out. As I’ve started experiencing adulthood, I have quickly realized that no one really has it all figured out. No one knows where they’re going to be in ten years. Many people doubt if what they’re studying is really what they want to spend the rest of their lives doing. Part of being human is not knowing what’s going to happen next or being completely certain on what you want to do. It’s kind of comforting knowing that no one really has it figured out. You aren’t alone. I guarantee the people you pass on the street everyday share these same feelings of uncertainty.

4. Others’ time is just as valuable as yours

I think we often forget that other people can’t just drop everything to do what we want when it’s convenient for us. This summer I was so frustrated that my parents couldn’t just drop whatever they were doing to pick me up or help me. Little did I know how much my parents were dealing with behind the scenes from moving, job stress and all the normal pressures of everyday life until I went home for a weekend. I quickly realized I would be pretty upset if I were asked to drop everything for something very miniscule. Everyone is busy. Make sure you acknowledge that employers, friends and family and thank them for the time they make for you.

5. Live in the present

When I found out I was graduating an entire year early I completely lost my mind. Immediately, my mind went to all of the memories I have made since coming to Madison. Madison has had a huge impact on who I have become, and it was hard to picture leaving that after only being here for two years. After lots of tears, I decided I had one more year to make the most of what this place has to offer. We can sit here and think back on how good things were or we can continue living those good days. So far, I have found a happy balance of remembering all of those good moments while continuing to take advantage of all of the opportunities in front of me.

As 2024 comes to an end, I ask you to think over your year. Look back at all of those highs and lows. What have you learned? What do you want to do better next year? How have these experiences influenced you as a person? In the grand scheme of things, a year is a pretty short amount of time, but we can learn so much from a year of experiences. Cherish all of the moments, feelings and new interests. You have so much more to learn and experience so enjoy it all!