4 TIPS ON HOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR EDUCATIONAL JOURNEY

Because game day and bar hopping are the easy part of college

When I first started my college journey I had absolutely no clue what I was doing. I was overwhelmed by all the possibilities and expectations and I was worried I might crack under the pressure. Trying to find my way in a sea of majors, with no clue in which direction I wanted to sail, seems an impossible task. I was fortunate enough to meet some great people along the way who helped me figure out how to tackle the obstacles of a college education and figure out what I wanted to do with my life. Without the help of those around me and a few happy accidents I would have never found my way. So I have created this guide for all those like me, who are in need of a little guidance.

1. Have the courage to follow your passion

When I first got to college I wanted to declare the most impressive major I could. I thought about being a signature STEM girlie. I saw myself studying chemistry or biology as a pathway to medical school. I wanted the prestige and the salary of being a well accomplished doctor. That was until I took my first psychology class. I was instantly entranced by all the material and found myself incredibly passionate about what I was learning. It took a big leap of faith to declare my major as psychology. But now, three years later, I have been accepted into a fully funded master’s program in Social Work, and while it may not have the same prestige and salary as a doctor, I could not be happier. You have probably heard this advice before, but I just need to really emphasize how important it is to always choose your passion.

2. Explore your options outside of your courses

While your course, especially your major specific courses, will be an important part of your education, college offers a lot of other wonderful opportunities outside of class. Getting involved in a research lab can be a great way to explore what you are studying in depth and receive helpful individual mentorship. Another great part of college is clubs. Not only are they a great way to meet new people, form friendships and network, but career/major focused clubs can provide helpful tips on pursuing further education, careers, etc. Volunteering is another great way to become involved in the community and potentially investigate careers you may be interested in. Making use of opportunities outside of courses alone can make a huge difference in your educational journey.

3. Find an internship, even if its not perfect

Taking on an internship was the single most important thing that I have ever done as a student. Personally, I worked for the Department of Corrections in a division focused on juveniles. While it was not something that I would have envisioned myself doing in the future, I absolutely loved every minute of it. An internship is an opportunity to test out your interests and passions. Who knows, you may even find the job you were meant to do all along. Even if it ends up not being the job for you, internships are still a great way to develop professional skills and see what it is like to have a real, grown-up job.

4. Do not let impostor syndrome hold you back

One of the most challenging aspects of college is impostor syndrome. It is very easy to feel like you don’t know what you are doing or that you are not qualified. The whole point is that you are supposed to be learning so how could you possibly be prepared for anything? Well, when it comes down to it you know a lot more than you give yourself credit for. Whether you are nervous about an interview for that internship or putting in an application for that job, just try. Everything is a learning experience and you will never be fully prepared for anything. Do not let that stop you or hold you back.

At the end of the day college is hard sometimes. It’s okay to have no idea what you are doing or where you are going. That is all a part of the process. Do not be afraid to reach out for help, try new things and explore unique opportunities. You never know what experience might change or shape your path. So while I recommend trying the tips above, as long as you approach your journey with an open mind and follow your gut, you are going to be just fine.