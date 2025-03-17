This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Favorite Beaches from a Californian

As a teenager in the Bay Area, I loved going to the beach. Whether a thirty minute drive, or in some cases a two hour drive, not much could stop me from heading to the sandy shore. The moment the car door closed and the salty air enveloped me, I felt at ease. From beach volleyball to simply sunbathing, the beach was always a sort of sanctuary for me. It encompassed summer, and everything that came with it: fun, friends and relaxation. So, with that, here are my favorite beaches in or in driving distance from the Bay Area. In no particular order.

1. Golden Gate Beach and Crissy Fields

I feel like you can’t have a list like this without mentioning Golden Gate Beach. Positioned on the right side of the Golden Gate Bridge, this beach offers a plethora of breathtaking views. On the left, the visitor has the bridge, panning left and they get a view of other iconic San Francisco locations like Alcatraz Island, the Palace of Fine Arts and the city’s skyline. Directly behind the beach, there are patches of grass and barbecues available for picnic days. The beach is in a great location too, for it’s right in front of Crissy Field and the Procedio, as well as walking distance from the Lucasfilm Lobby, the Lyon Street Steps and the Russel House. If you’re taking a trip to San Francisco, definitely put Golden Gate Beach on your bucket list.

2. Poplar Beach

This beach makes the list because it was the one I used to frequent when I was in high school. It wasn’t too far, and the views were spectacular. Located in Half-moon Bay, California, this beach is nestled just below a wall of brown rock. This truly isolates visitors from the highway just a mile up, and all the noises associated with town life. This beach offers a direct view and line to the water, with limited wind. There are also a lot of flowers and other greenery along the rock wall that are simply pretty to look at.

3. China Beach

Located on the other side of the Golden Gate Bridge, China Beach offers a greater view of Marin, Land’s End and the open ocean, as well as the Golden Gate Bridge. This beach in San Fransciso’s Sea Cliff neighborhood is quieter and more secluded than Golden Gate Beach, so if a day of relaxing in the sun is your vibe, I’d recommend this beach over Golden Gate. However, if you prefer going out into the water and swimming, this may not be the beach for you. While wading in the water is okay, the proximity to the open ocean and the bay doesn’t recommend swimmers go out very far.

4. Mara Beach

Last, but certainly not least, is Mara Beach in Carmel, California. While this beach is placed a few hours outside of San Francisco, the commute effort is 100% worth it. Last summer, my friend and I found it by accident. We were looking for parking, and happened to find this smaller beach. Not many outside of the residents of Carmel know about it, making this spot quite nice for a quiet, relaxing day. It’s nestled in a cove as well, so it almost feels like your own private beach.

Moving away from the Bay Area really made me appreciate all of the cool things there, such as the beaches. As amazing as the lakes surrounding Madison are, they tend to fade in grandeur when compared to the Pacific Ocean. As Katy Perry once said, “nothing comes close to the Golden Coast.” If you visit these beaches, trust me, you’ll be getting the most out of your visit to Northern California. Summer can’t come soon enough!