4 Comfort Shows that Can Always Make Me Giggle

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

For the times when you just need a laugh

“Modern Family”

“Modern Family” has become my ultimate comfort show over the last few years. There is no show that makes me consistently laugh as much as “Modern Family” does. The characters deliver each line and joke so perfectly that no matter how many times I have seen an episode I will still giggle. I also appreciate a show where you can start watching any episode from any season and you will more than likely be able to understand what is happening in the plot. I love drifting to sleep listening to the bickering, laughter and love between the Dunphy and Pritchett family members.

“Dance Moms”

One of my more unique comfort shows is “Dance Moms.” You might be wondering, how does someone find screaming and yelling between dance moms and an instructor comforting? Well, when you are a Pittsburgh native who began watching the show at eight years old, you find the show to be rather nostalgic, especially when you’re nine hours away at college. Just like “Modern Family,” “Dance Moms” is a show where I can recite every single line perfectly, explain all plot lines and even understand the lore behind the show. My Tuesday nights growing up used to be booked with a new episode of Dance Moms, and my new routine is listening to it while I get ready to go out.

“Friends”

Friends is a common comfort show for many people, and I am certainly no different. This is another great show where you can jump in at any moment and pretty much understand what is going on. The characters have so many great storylines and their friendships are so fun to follow along with. The show is lighthearted and can always put me in a good mood.

Gilmore Girls

I just recently hopped on the Gilmore Girls train and it has not disappointed. This is the perfect show to cuddle up in bed and watch in the fall. The vibes of the show are just cozy and comfortable and they make the show so perfect to watch on a fall evening. The connection between Rory and her mom is so sweet, and I love watching!

There are so many amazing comfort shows that I need to watch in the future, but these are a few of my favorites right now!