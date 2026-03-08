3 THINGS I ADMIRE ABOUT GEN Z STUDENTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming from one of them

After Covid, Gen Z (and Gen Alpha) students faced a lot of criticism for our inability to focus in school, our phone addictions, etc. Most of these things were out of our control, but nevertheless forced a reputation on us as “bad” students. Ever since coming to college, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on this stereotype. There are three things I have come to genuinely admire about Gen Z students that I think are worth highlighting:

1. The Questions

If there’s one thing distinguishing Gen Z, it’s our ability to ask dozens of questions about the specifics of an assignment. I’ve found that in all of my classes when it comes time for an essay or a test, the students are eager to learn every single detail about the task. Many of my professors have even pointed this out. Specifically when it’s time to write an essay, there’s always the inevitable, “Any questions?” from the instructor and at least 5 hands shoot up. I’ve found that many of us are itching to be as prepared as possible—especially when it comes to writing—and I think that’s pretty admirable.

2. The Thank Yous

Ever since I started riding the bus in college to get around the city, I’ve noticed that all of the students say “thank you” to the driver when exiting. Even when people are sitting toward the back half of the bus, they still make the effort to scream “thank you!” toward the front. After I heard it on the bus, I started noticing and contributing to the numerous thank yous given to the professors and TAs after a class or discussion. This was an unexpected yet heartwarming aspect of college for me. I know that most of our parents teach us to say please and thank you, but going the extra mile is still special!

3. Getting to Know the Teacher

I think we’re all familiar with the joke that you’re shocked to see your teacher in public because you thought they lived at school. I’d like to think that Gen Z has mostly moved beyond this in trying to get to know our teachers better. I want to preface this one by admitting that sometimes this can go sideways. I’ve found that in most cases, the dedication of Gen Z students in forming connections with their professors or teachers—and seeing them as a person rather than someone who just owes them something—is really important. I think part of this can be attributed to technology because now our instructors can introduce themselves to the class via a slideshow with pictures and details about them as people. I’m increasingly given surveys at the beginning of the semester so that they can get to know us as students, too. I find that this makes the class more enjoyable overall.

As a member of Gen Z, I’m biased in these opinions, but regardless, I think it’s important to admire Gen Z as students in spite of all the criticism that comes our way following Covid. Yes we certainly have our problems, but so does any generation!