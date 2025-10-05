3 REASONS WHY INTERSTELLAR IS THE BEST MOVIE CREATED

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dive into a detailed listicle with reasons of how Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar isn’t just a movie—it’s an unforgettable experience!

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is not just a move–it is an entire experience everyone deserves to go through. Although it might leave you sobbing (which is more likely than not) or contemplating the entire meaning of your existence, it is a movie that, I say so unironically, will change your life. From a plot and timeline about love and sacrifice that will leave you utterly speechless to the stunning music and cinematography, Interstellar proves itself to be a once-in-a-lifetime type of movie and I would give so much to experience it for the first time. That is partly because I recently watched it with one of my friends, who watched it for the first time and she left feeling devastated that she wouldn’t get to experience it for the first time ever again. Now, as a warning to everyone, there will be spoilers because I can’t express the magnitude without going into detail, but here are the three reasons why Interstellar is the best movie ever created.

1. The incredible cinematography

The cinematography in Interstellar is absolutely breathtaking, making every moment feel unreal but so high quality as well. One of the most stunning scenes is when they enter the wormhole—space bends and twists in ways that feel entirely surreal, making it seem like they’re truly crossing into another dimension. The way the camera moves as they pass through makes the whole experience feel disorienting like we’re being pulled through with them. Another moment when my heart sunk all the way into my stomach. Then there’s the Tesseract scene, where Cooper falls into the black hole and suddenly finds himself in this crazy infinite space where all time seems to exist at once. The way we are brought through the endless versions of Murphy’s room, showing him desperately trying to reach her, left me confused and heartbroken, making the moment feel as overwhelming for the audience as it is for him. The tidal wave scene on Miller’s planet is another visually mesmerizing moment. What looks like distant mountains turns out to be an enormous wave towering over them. The way the camera captures their panic makes the tension feel unbearable. I swear my heart rate was pushing 200. And then, of course, there’s the black hole, Gargantua—which turns out to be one of the most accurate depictions of a real black hole in history. The way light bends around it, making it look both captivating and haunting, is pure cinematic mastery. Every frame of Interstellar is so beautiful and high quality that it’s impossible to leave not feeling amazed.

2. The plot is once-in-a-lifetime creativity

One of the best reasons this movie is so beautifully tragic is because it is such a mind game the whole time that using the word unpredictable is an understatement. I swear, every time I thought I had a handle on what was happening, the movie threw another curveball that left me staring at the screen in shock. When Cooper and Brand came back from Miller’s planet, realizing 23 years had passed! Are you kidding me? They were down there for less than 10 minutes of the movie, and then they come back two decades later? The look on Matthew McConaughey’s face made my heart sink into my stomach. But, the part that broke my brain in the best way was when Cooper launched himself into the black hole and ended up inside the tesseract. I was already on edge, but nothing could have prepared me for what came next. He ends up in this infinite fifth-dimensional space where he can see all of Murphy’s childhood, and then suddenly, it hits you—he was her ghost all along. He was the one trying to warn her, to stop himself from leaving in the first place. My jaw was on the floor. That is just pure genius, and I still don’t genuinely know how Christopher Nolan has the brain capacity to come up with something like this. This movie and its twists are something that are purely generational and I don’t think I will ever experience writing like that in my life. There is no way anyone could have guessed that. It was the kind of twist that made me rethink everything I had just watched, and honestly, I loved every second of it. Interstellar doesn’t just surprise you—it rewires the way you think about everything: time, space, destiny, and even love. It’s the kind of story that stays with you forever, and that’s why it’s one of the greatest plots ever created.

3. One of the best acting jobs I’ve ever seen

The acting in Interstellar is on another level, and honestly, it’s a huge part of what makes the movie so gut-wrenching. Matthew McConaughey absolutely destroys me in the scene where Cooper watches the video messages from his kids after spending what feels like only hours on Miller’s planet—only to realize 23 years have passed. When he sees Tom growing up, having kids, and then finally Murphy—now the same age he was when he left—comes on screen, bitter but heartbroken, his sobbing is so raw and real that it doesn’t even feel like acting. You can feel every ounce of regret, grief, and helplessness just consuming him, and it’s impossible not to cry with him, you just feel the pain I felt like my heart was actively breaking into millions of pieces. Then there’s Anne Hathaway as Dr. Brand, who gives her own gut-punch moment when Cooper sacrifices himself to give her a chance to survive. The way she screams for him as he drifts away is just brutal—you can hear the pain in her voice, and it makes the moment hit even harder. And don’t even get me started on the Tesseract scene. When Cooper is trapped in that endless fifth-dimensional library, pounding on the walls of time, begging his past self to stay with Murphy, McConaughey brings so much desperation and heartbreak to that moment that you can’t help but feel shattered right along with him. The entire cast doesn’t just act—they make you feel every second of this movie. I have never been such a wreck after watching a movie before. I cried at least four separate times, and I still get chills just thinking about these performances. This is why Interstellar isn’t just a movie—it’s an experience.

Through heartbreak, confusion, and complete awe, Interstellar makes for one of the most emotional and clever cinematic pieces of art created. Truly, I wish that I could experience it again for the first time, even though it still leaves me with puffy eyes and staying up contemplating humanity every time I watch. There is no other movie that has been released that has drawn the same reaction out of me before, and I truly think because of these three factors, it should be considered the best film to ever be created.