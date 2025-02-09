This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Some of the most important lessons I’ve learned in my 24 years of life

I recently celebrated my 24th birthday. As I get older and get closer to graduating with my master’s, I can’t help but reflect on my experiences and all the life lessons I picked up along the way. Getting older is scary, but it also means growing, learning and improving every day. It’s a chance to reflect on the past while also looking to the future. So make that effort once a year to celebrate yourself.

Here are 24 of the best and hardest lessons I have learned in the last 24 years.

You are your biggest enemy when it comes to your age

More often than not, you’re the one holding yourself back because of it.

It’s good to be busy, but not too busy

Being busy keeps you sane, but with too much going on, you’ll go insane.

Freshmen year isn’t the movie you think it will be

You probably won’t meet your friends for life, and that’s so common.

It’s ok to be selfish sometimes

Take care of yourself — you need to be your best.

Work hard, party hard, rest even harder

While it’s good to work hard and enjoy yourself, rest is crucial to avoid burnout.

You know yourself best, so don’t listen to the noise

Don’t let other people’s opinions stop you from doing things that you feel are best for yourself.

Your body changes, and that’s totally normal

Weight fluctuates, and your skin has its good and bad days, but despite your appearance, you’re still the same person.

Treat yourself — there’s always a reason you deserve it

It’s all about balance, but also don’t deprive yourself of the sweet things in life.

You don’t need to find the love of your life in high school or college

Being single throughout those years teaches you a lot, too.

Some friendships are not meant to last

It’s ok to let go and move on, even if nothing bad happened.

Communicate with your loved ones as often as possible

Constant contact helps keep those bonds tight no matter where you’re living.

Don’t waste time on people who don’t appreciate you as much as you do them

Relationships are a two-way street. Cut those who don’t reciprocate out.

The classroom will not teach you important social or life skills

Go outside because it’ll make you better in every aspect of life.

Dress for yourself, not for others

Wear the skimpy top because it makes you confident, not because you’re trying to attract the male gaze.

Living abroad teaches more than any other experience will

Nothing forces you to grow up more than being taken out of your comfort bubble.

Social media is fun when you stop caring about the numbers and opinions

Hide the likes because you should post what you love, not what you think people will engage with.

Childhood dramas stick with you for far too long

The insults and friendship issues affect your thoughts and behavior long after they have passed.

Learn to be alone and appreciate it

Being independent is one of the best characteristics to learn.

Start working young and never stop

Make your own money so you never have to rely on anyone else and maintain a strong work ethic.

Speak up about your issues

Someone you know may be going through it, too.

Dance like nobody’s watching you

Don’t worry, you’re probably killing it with your moves.

Study what you love, not what will make the most money

If you’re passionate about it, that’s the greatest currency of all

Take that leap of faith, it’s probably worth it

And even if it doesn’t work out, at least you won’t live with what-ifs.

Celebrate your birthday to the max

It’s a great excuse to have all your loved ones celebrating you, after all.

Of course, I’ve learned so much more than all these, but as a young woman, I have found these have been the most impactful and important to take with me moving forward. Life lessons can be tough, but they will ultimately make you a better person.