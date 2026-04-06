2026 OLYMPIC FEMALE ATHLETES ARE CHANGING THE GAME FOR WOMEN IN SPORTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Record-breaking performances and bold personalities in the 2026 Olympics are changing how fans see women in sports

TW: eating disorder mentioned

According to the International Olympics Committee (IOC), the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games achieved the highest gender balance in history, 47% of the athletes were women. Thus, the Olympics turned into much more than just an event; it became a major platform for advancing women’s visibility in sports. Female athletes took the stage around the world this year, causing a shift in how female athletes are seen beyond the gold medals.

This shift became especially clear through the achievements of the women from Team USA. This year, female athletes won 8 out of the 12 US gold medals (Cohen and Johnston, 2026). While all the women in the Olympics put on impressive performances, some in particular stuck out for many different reasons. In fact, people recognized these athletes in groundbreaking numbers. Per Yahoo Sports (2026), the “team USA-Canada women’s hockey final became the most-watched women’s hockey game in history, averaging 5.3 million viewers.”

Men have primarily dominated athlete recognition historically. However, this record-breaking viewership demonstrates that audiences are increasingly invested in women’s sports and are celebrating them more than ever.

These wins meant much more than just a gold medal for many viewers, though. These notable female athletes have set the standard for women’s identities and culture in unprecedented ways.

Specifically, figure skater Alysa Liu became an alt icon, inspiring girls to embrace authenticity rather than conforming to typical standards. With her striped hair, smiley piercing and electric personality, millions of fans began to look up to her.

Professional women’s figure skating has been notorious for its strict norms around performance and appearance, putting pressure on women to be thinner, wear more makeup, etc. Although several women have spoken up about these issues in figure skating, Liu embraced her true self on-and-off the ice to truly make a difference. In a recent interview, Liu made sure to explain that she was not going to let “anyone starve [her] or tell [her] what she can and cannot eat”, rejecting the unhealthily thin ideal in figure skating.

By practicing what she preaches, Liu reached hearts around the world and encouraged women to embrace their true selves in sports and in everyday life, despite rigid social environments.

Additionally, the women in the 2026 Olympics have also expanded what representation in women’s sports looks like. Laila Edwards, a current hockey player for UW-Madison and an Olympic gold medalist, became the first black woman to play for the USA women’s hockey team and brought home a gold medal along with her fellow teammates. In an interview with ESPN, Laila Edwards explained that kids have come up to her and said, “’you’re my favorite player. You look like me” (Clark, 2026), showing the importance of seeing athletes who reflect diverse identities on the national stage.

Figure skater Amber Glenn became the first openly queer woman to represent the U.S. in Olympic singles figure skating. By seeing openly queer athletes succeed, members of the LGBTQ+ community are reminded that their identities are valid and visible in all arenas. Not only are these athletes raising visibility for women in sports, but they are simultaneously empowering females to celebrate every aspect of their identities.

The 2026 Olympics did much more than just celebrate women’s achievements, it changed how future generations see women in sports. While this article highlights only a few examples, athletes such as Chloe Kim, Breezy Johnson, Elana Meyers Taylor and many more also made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics and are helping shift the perspectives in women’s sports. The athletes in this year’s Games not only put on exceptional athletic performances, but also maintained courageous personalities to inspire women around the world.

There is still much work to be done to fully eliminate the persistent underlying misogyny in sports, but this year marked a major turning point for young female athletes. These women have acted as major role models and symbols of representation for young fans from all backgrounds. Their impact is changing the name of the game forever and is amplified by a major increase in viewership and a surplus of praise.