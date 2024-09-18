This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

A Look into My Favorites So Far and Future Booklist

If I could only have one hobby, it would probably be reading. The time I spend enjoying a good book when I wake up and before bed is an essential part of my routine. I set a goal to read at least 30 books this year, and so far, I’m at 12, so hopefully I can make this happen! I want to share my favorite books I’ve read so far, as well as discuss what books I’m eager to read this year.

My favorite book I’ve read this year has to be The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. I rarely rate books 5/5, but this one definitely deserves it, in my opinion. I read this in January over Winter break and finished it in two days. It was one of the most riveting books I’d read in a while and had a plot twist I never saw coming. This novel follows a therapist as he tries to uncover why a woman supposedly killed her husband and never spoke again. If you like dark mysteries, I highly recommend it.

Another favorite of mine this year was Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend. I read The Lying Life of Adults by her last year and loved it, so I had to give this one a try as well. My Brilliant Friend is about two girls living in Naples, Italy and the struggles they face as they grow up together. One of the biggest themes throughout is female friendship, which I always love to read about and find the nuances of it fascinating. The writing is authentic, vivid, and keeps you engaged. I believe there are multiple in this series that follow the girls as they become adults, and I definitely want to read the rest.

My other favorite has to be Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom. This memoir is about Mitch visiting his beloved professor, Morrie, who was dying from ALS, and the wisdom Morrie had to share. Topics like love, family, careers, and happiness are discussed from the perspective of this wise older man. It’s a heartwarming story and is such a quick read. I think I finished it in a couple days. After reading The Midnight Library a couple years ago, I’m always on the hunt for a book that talks about the so-called “meaning of life” and gives me some much-needed perspective. I’d recommend Tuesdays With Morrie to anyone as it’s such a quick and easy read. Although it discusses deep topics, it ends on a hopeful note.

Now, to discuss what I’m most excited to read this year! I used to only read mysteries and romance novels, but last year and this year, I’ve explored some different genres. I’m so glad I did and really want to continue doing so. I’m definitely excited to read some more memoirs this year as I find them so inspiring and real. On my to-read list for memoirs are Just Kids by Patti Smith and My Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion. I also want to read more by Dolly Alderton, as last year I read her memoir, Everything About Love, and was obsessed. It might have been my favorite book of last year. I want to continue to read more literary fiction, including Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel, Beloved and Sula by Toni Morrison, and Magaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

I’ve loved reflecting on my reading journey so far and am excited for all the books that await me this year. As I recount the stories absorbed, I can see how certain narratives have truly left a mark on me and I’m so grateful for them. For in the world of reading, the journey is as enriching as the destination, and with each new book, I find myself renewed, inspired, and thankful for the gift of storytelling.