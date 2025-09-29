10 GOALS TO KEEP ME ON TRACK

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A new semester is the perfect time to set intentions—Here’s what I’m Aiming for this fall!

After summer break it takes me a little while to get back into the swing of things. This semester, I want to set some goals for myself now to make sure I stay focused as I head into the next semester. Some of these goals are related to school, but others are personal things I’d like to work on as well.

1. Volunteer

I would love to volunteer more. I volunteered a lot before college, but I haven’t prioritized it as much as I would like to in the past couple of years. Volunteering is such a worthwhile experience, and every time I do it, I feel great. I want to make it more of a priority this upcoming semester. Giving back to others not only helps the community but also brings a sense of fulfillment and perspective that I really value.

2. SPEND LESS TIME ON SOCIAL MEDIA

This is a big one for me. As much as I try not to spend too much time on social media, it always pulls me in and makes time slip away so quickly. The urge to keep scrolling feels inevitable, so I want to stop it before it even starts by avoiding the apps altogether. My goal is to limit social media to the end of the day when I can relax a bit. Even then, I want to prioritize other activities, like reading or watching a show or movie, rather than getting sucked into the endless scrolling.

3. READ MORE

This goal ties perfectly into the previous one: reading more. Honestly, I barely read at all outside of class assignments. While I do keep up with required readings, I never pick up anything just for fun. Most of the time, I just don’t feel like it after finishing my coursework. But I really want to change that and spend more time reading recreationally. It’s a great way to relax without resorting to endless scrolling, and it’s undeniably good for the brain, too.

4. SIT IN THE FRONT OF THE CLASS AND SPEAK MORE

Another goal I have is to sit at the front of the class more often. While I don’t think it’s something I need to do all the time, I’d like to challenge myself to do it occasionally. I’ve always gravitated toward sitting in the back because it feels safer and more comfortable. But stepping out of that comfort zone now and then by sitting up front would be a good change. Along with that, I want to raise my hand and speak more in class. It always feels great when I do, but right now, it’s something I only do sparingly.

5. ONLY USE MY COMPUTER FOR NOTES IN CLASS

My next goal is to only use my computer in class for taking notes—nothing else. For the most part, I’m pretty good at staying focused and present during lectures. However, there are times when I catch myself working on an assignment for another class or handling some random task on my laptop. I want to break this habit entirely and stay focused on the class I’m in, no matter how much else I might have on my plate.

6. PAINT MORE

One of my goals for the upcoming semester is to paint more. It’s a hobby I truly enjoy, and it’s a great way to relieve stress. I love putting on a good movie or podcast and painting for hours. Unfortunately, I haven’t made the time for it recently. I want to prioritize it more because every time I do, I remember how good it makes me feel.

7. START ASSIGNMENTS AND STUDYING EARLIER

Another goal for next semester is to start assignments and study much earlier than necessary. While I’ve improved a lot in this area compared to before, there’s still room for growth, especially as the semester progresses. My usual pattern is to dive into big exams or assignments for a week or so, and then give myself a little break afterward. While breaks are important, they often spill over into the time I should be starting the next task, creating a cycle I’d like to break. My aim is to start everything earlier and maintain a steadier pace throughout the semester.

8. JOIN A NEW CLUB

I would love to join a new organization on campus. While I’m already involved in a few, it’s never too late to add another! Since changing my major and shifting my career focus, I’d really like to find something related to my new path. Being involved always makes me feel good, so I would like to take the leap and join something new, even as a junior!

9. TRY NEW RESTAURANTS

This one’s a personal, fun goal. I tend to stick to the same restaurants in Madison, which is a shame because there are so many great options here! I absolutely love branching out with food, and while I’ve gotten better at this this semester, I want to keep that going into next semester. It’s such a joy to try a new restaurant, especially when they have a kind of food I’ve never experienced before!

10. TRY NOT TO BUY THINGS I DON’T NEED

This is a goal I’m always working on improving. While I’m not terrible at overspending, trips to Target tend to get the best of me, and I find myself wanting to buy everything I see. The same goes for Trader Joe’s, where I’m always tempted to try one of their fun food combinations. This upcoming semester, I want to dedicate more time to tracking my spending and budgeting carefully, so I can avoid going overboard or losing track of where my money is going.

The next semester feels like the perfect chance to make some positive changes, both in school and in my personal life. I’m hoping to push myself academically, as well as try new things. Overall, these goals are all about finding a better balance between staying productive and taking care of myself and I’m excited to dive into the semester with a fresh mindset.