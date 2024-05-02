Summer Travel Spots in North Carolina

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Winthrop chapter.

Summer is just around the corner, and people are starting to look for summer travel spots where they want to spend the glorious, work free break. Some people want a chill mountain vibe, while others want to lay out and tan on the beach. If you are in the NC area (or at Winthrop!) or interested in traveling there, I have compiled a list of some of the best places to visit for a perfect North Carolina summer!

Asheville This is more of a mountain spot if you are more of a nature person. There are trails, an Arboretum, zip lining, and plenty of modern and traditional art shows and classes. This is also the home of the Biltmore house, which is the largest house in America full of fun things to do. This place is definitely one for the artsy! Boone This is also a mountain spot, with rentable bikes to see the beautiful views. If you are a big history buff, there is the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum. This place recreates what life was like back in the 1800s, with food, museums, and clothes. There are also a lot fo local restaurants, coffee shops, antique shops, and art galleries to stop by. Cherokee This is the location of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are a lot of activities here such as canoeing, kayaking, and fly fishing. This place is also rich with Native American History, with some tribes offering tours of their villages and ritual sites. Photo by Jesse Dyer from Unsplash Charlotte This is a more expensive place on the list, but this city is always buzzing. From museums to sporting events to concerts, this place is a never-ending area of fun. There are also dozens of restaurants and coffee shops that have their own atmosphere. My personal favorite is Bitty and Beaus, and I highly recommend you look into it:) Greensboro This is the location of Wet ‘N Wild Emerald Pointe Water Park, a spot with over 35 rides and attractions. There is also the Greensboro Science Center, which contains a zoo and aquarium. There are tons of local restaurants, and you can end the day with a haunted town tour. Fayetville Right on the river, this spot is full of trails for you to work on. It is also a spot to learn the history of the U.S. Army and special operation units at Airborne and Special Operations Museum, and tons of BBQ restaurants. Elizabeth City This riverfront area has a downtown market full of local art, musicians, crafts, and restaurants/ bars. This spot is also huge for fishing, with a wide variety of types off the shore. Wilmington This is a beach town. There is an aquarium, loads of fishing spots, local restaurants and bars, a 67-acre trail, and a museum of history and science. This is a quaint little beach town perfect little spot to lay out and tan before an ice cream trip. Photo by Ball Park Brand from Unsplash Raleigh The capital of NC is full of museums for kids, art, science and history. There is also tons of vendor and food markets to check out, as well as loads of parks and local musicians. Matthews Just 40 minutes from Winthrop this is the perfect place for a day trip. It is a smaller little city right outside of Charlotte that has the same artsy and vibrant life style. With tons of cool breweries and amazing restaurants, you will not go hungry in this downtown area. There is also the Matthews Playhouse, where you can catch a local play. Matthews is also full of many nature parks for you to hike through. The Outerbanks This spot has gained popularity with the show, but it is truly a beautiful place to visit. It is full of historic sites and light houses, as well as state parks for the beautiful views. There is also wild horses that roam around which is cool to see.

Wherever you do end up, do try your best to be safe and try to have the most fun that you can! Each of these places is packed with so many solo and group activities for you to try. HAGS ;)

One of the main resources used was Travel and Leisure, the link is here for more details and go-to spots!!

