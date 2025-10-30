With Spooky Season Upon Us, Read On For Five Fun Things To Do With Friends in the KW Area or at Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Can you believe we’re already (over) midway through October? If you’re like me, you are taking in all the fall fits, pumpkin patch trips, and fun frights. I have created a list of five fun things to do in the Kitchener-Waterloo area or at home to celebrate the spooky season.

Bingeman’s Screampark

If you’re looking for frights, Bingeman’s Screampark, located in Kitchener, is the place to be. Through the month of October, Screampark is offering six horrifying attractions to enjoy. With names like “The Slaughter Shed” and “The Blood Bar,” this is the place to go if you enjoy the horror side that Halloween brings.

Bloody Berlin Walking Tour

Beginning at the Schneider Haus National Historic Site in Kitchener, this 90-minute walking tour will bring you the creeps. Throughout October, take an evening walk through downtown Kitchener to learn about some of the scares of the past. Flashlight recommended!

St. Jacob’s Market

Want to get into the festive mood, but avoid the scares? Visit St. Jacob’s Market for the day! Open on Thursdays and Saturdays, St. Jacob’s has many fall favourites including pies, pumpkins, and apple fritters. They even have a cute fall photo backdrop for all of your photo opportunity needs!

Halloween Movies

Hoping to celebrate the season indoors? Have a Halloween movie night with roommates or friends! Some scary selections include Scream or Halloween. Or, maybe the psychological thriller, Psycho is what you’re feeling! If not, there are plenty of family-favourite Halloween picks including Coraline, Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, or the Halloweentown series. Cuddle up with a blanket, lots of snacks, and your favourite people to celebrate the season.

Pumpkin Carving or Painting with Friends

It doesn’t quite feel like fall without pumpkins! Show your artistic side with a pumpkin carving or painting session. This is also a great destressor during the craziness of midterm season!