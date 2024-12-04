Why Emotional Intelligence Deserves a Spot in Every Curriculum

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In today’s fast-paced, academically driven world, intelligence is often measured by grades, degrees and career aspirations. But is that the only kind of intelligence that matters? While we all respect the dedication it takes to excel in fields like medicine, engineering or science, there’s another type of intelligence that doesn’t get nearly enough credit: emotional intelligence. This is the ability to navigate relationships, practice empathy and coexist peacefully with others. It’s a skill that isn’t typically taught in lecture halls, yet it’s arguably just as important as any professional qualification. After all, what good is knowledge if it isn’t paired with the ability to connect meaningfully with others?

Empathy Isn’t Optional

Understanding mental health is one of the cornerstones of emotional intelligence, yet it’s often misunderstood or dismissed entirely. Take, for instance, the way depression is sometimes reduced to “just a mindset” or brushed off as something that doesn’t require real solutions. While some people might scoff at the idea of antidepressants or therapy, the truth is that these tools save lives and make a tangible difference. Emotional intelligence involves acknowledging that everyone’s journey is different and respecting the ways people choose to heal. If we approached mental health conversations with the same curiosity and respect we give scientific research or textbook theories, we could foster a much more compassionate and inclusive society. After all, emotional struggles aren’t something to be solved with a quick “just try harder” mantra; they require understanding, patience and genuine care.

Coexisting 101: Mutual Respect

Shared spaces, whether dorm rooms, apartments or classrooms, thrive on mutual respect. Yet, it’s surprisingly common for people to have double standards when it comes to boundaries. For instance, someone might insist on having a quiet environment after 10 p.m. so that they can get a full night’s sleep, but then think nothing of unloading the dishwasher or banging around the kitchen at 6 a.m. Mutual respect means understanding that everyone’s schedules and preferences matter, not just your own. It’s about making small adjustments to ensure that no one feels overlooked or disrupted, even if you’re a morning person and someone else is a night owl. Living with others is a two-way street; it takes intentional effort to strike a balance that works for everyone.

Humility > Hubris

Success in academics or career aspirations is something to be proud of, however, it doesn’t give anyone the right to act superior. High grades and ambitious goals are admirable, but they don’t make you inherently better than someone who is pursuing a different path or has different priorities altogether. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that achieving a certain status means you’ve “won” in life, but true success is about more than accolades. Humility is a form of emotional intelligence that allows us to see the value in everyone’s choices, whether they’re solving equations, crafting poetry or simply figuring things out one step at a time. Recognizing that intelligence comes in many forms is what truly sets someone apart as a thoughtful and well-rounded individual.

Expanding Our Views

Lastly, emotional intelligence includes the ability to embrace diverse perspectives, even when they challenge our own. It’s fine to hold firm opinions, but approaching others with rigidity or judgment often says more about you than it does about them. Whether it’s politics, lifestyle choices or personal values, the world thrives on diversity of thought. While it’s easy to assume your way is the “right” way, emotional intelligence means understanding that other viewpoints might hold just as much validity. Sometimes, the most intelligent thing you can do is listen—not to refute or correct—to truly understand where someone is coming from. This not only strengthens relationships, but also fosters personal growth.

Emotional intelligence isn’t just a buzzword but a skill we all should strive to develop. In the end, knowing how to connect with others, respect boundaries and approach life with humility will take you just as far—if not farther—than any test score ever will. Because at the heart of it all, what we remember most about people isn’t how “smart” they were, but how they made us feel.