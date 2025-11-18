What Every Uni Girl is Asking for This Christmas (2025 Edition) 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Christmas time is the one time besides your birthday you can ask for whatever your heart desires, but what can you ask for when you feel like you have everything? I asked all my fellow female friends in university what they want for Christmas this year, and I have a very solid list to share. This list will range from beauty products, clothes, practical items, etc. The items are listed in no specific order and have a lot of variety, so hopefully everyone is sure to see something that they can add to their wish list this holiday season.

1. Rhode Products

One of the most talked about items this year, especially after the recent Sephora launch, is anything by Rhode. The Glazing Milk Ceramide Facial Essence has been highly rated online and is said to make your skin smooth with its milky feeling. In addition, this product adds hydration and a soft glow to your complexion, making it great for this time of year when your skin tends to get dry. Rhodes Peptide lip tints are all people talk about lately too; with their beautiful colour range, moisturization, and aesthetic packaging, it has been on so many people’s lists this year. Overall, Rhode has so many different skin care and makeup items to offer that are sure to make you feel like your best self during these cold months.

2. Aritzia Perfect Hoodie/Sweatsuit

If you walk around campus, chances are you are going to spot at least someone wearing an Aritzia sweatsuit. This is a perfect present if you are someone who wants to be fashionable and cozy when you are going to school, running errands or heading outside to study. You can either ask for the whole package deal with matching sweatpants and the hoodie in the colour you desire or just go for the perfect hoodie on its own! They are cute for an oversized look, and what most people have been saying is that they are timeless pieces, so it is a clothing item you are investing in and can wear for years without throwing it away or getting sick of it. The quality is durable, so you are definitely getting your money’s worth whether you get the matching set or the items separately.

3. Thermal Brush

It is no secret that when your hair looks great, you also feel great. The thermal brush is exactly what every girl needs for a night out to achieve that blowout look with minimal effort. The brush is super easy to use and can increase volume for even the thinnest hair. This is perfect for people who do not like lugging around various types of hair tools as it is a hairbrush combined with a hair drying feature (varies depending on model) so you can brush your hair and use it to dry your hair too. It is super easy to use, which is amazing if you are like me and you just do not have the patience to achieve complicated hair looks. Many girls have said this is an absolute need and staple hair tool. I simply cannot emphasize how much volume this thing gives you!

4. Lululemon Wristlet

If you are a student who lives on campus or find it practical to have all your important cards, cash, and keys in one spot, the Lululemon wristlet is exactly what you need. While being insanely practical, the wristlet is also super cute and comes in lots of different colours so there is something for everyone. The wristlet includes two pouches, one that is in the shape of a coin purse, and another that is more suited for your credit/debit cards, driver’s license, IDs, etc. This is a great gift to ask for if you need something practical, and cute to bring with you on the go.

5. Silk Items

Silk is so chic, classy, aesthetic, and comfy, especially for bedtime. Something that is starting to become a common staple in everyone’s bedroom right now are silk sheets and pillowcases. The silk material looks and feels great, and the pillowcases can even protect your hair from getting tangled or frizzy the next morning. This is something I know we all struggle with after waking up. You can also pair a set of silk pajamas, a silk robe, and a sleeping mask to go with your bedding!

6. Jellycats

Inanimate objects, and stuffed animals with adorable faces on them, yes please! These little guys are so adorable to keep as room decor or even to hang on your bag for school. Whether you have a favorite sport, favourite food, or an item that is special to you, there is probably a Jellycat out there that is perfect for you. You can find anything from a hockey puck to a donut with a cute little face on it, or if you are an animal lover, they have tons of soft critters for you to choose from. The girls are really loving these cute stuffies and are hoping to get a little Jellycat keychain to hang on their school bag this year.

7. Tote Bag

Tote bags are so aesthetic for school, and a perfect complement for your outfits. Many girls have completely switched from regular backpacks to tote bags. The best thing is that there are so many different affordable tote bags out there that you can find at Marshalls, Winners, Ardene etc. You do not need to invest in a designer bag if you do not want to! Tote bags can make you feel really put together, and professional even if you are just heading to class and can fit all of your essentials including your laptop, chargers, and notebooks.

8. Owala Water Bottle

It is important to stay hydrated throughout the day, but most people do not like carrying a water bottle around because it is too heavy or impractical. Owalas are perfect if you do not want to carry around a huge water bottle like a Stanley cup for instance. They are great quality, and come in a variety of colours, and most find that they are a lot more affordable compared to other brands. They have a very sleek, aesthetic, cute design which draws people in. These are yet another aesthetic practical gift you can ask for. I definitely recommend this to the sports and gym girls out there.

9. AirPods Max

Good quality headphones are important to any student who is trying to lock in for school, taking public transport, or even just taking a walk. I would say this was the one answer I got a lot of when asking about what people wanted this year. Lots of people are super in love with the design; it’s simple, but simple in the best way possible so it can go with anything you are wearing. It comes in different colour options and has peak sound quality as well as a variety of unique features that make it stand out compared to your standard headphones. These are also a bit pricier so I would say if there was ever a time to ask for these, Christmas is the perfect excuse.

10. Wildflower phone cases

I feel like having a cute phone case is like having a cute accessory in your hair, it is a little touch that pulls everything together. Wildflower has a huge range of designs to choose from for any phone. If you are someone who likes more girly designs, they have it, if you like flowers and nature, they have it, if you like summer patterns, you guessed it, they have it! Most phone cases in the market today are not cute, and durable, but Wildflower achieves both of these things. So, if you are looking for a new, durable, and aesthetic phone case, you should take a look at what Wildflower has to offer.

Well, that’s a wrap! These are the items that you can consider putting on your list this year if you do not know what to ask for. These reliable insights from other university girls is helpful information if you are a student yourself. If you love makeup, fashion, and practical items, this gift guide was just the thing you needed!