Netflix’s new reality TV show Temptation Island offers a whole new perspective on relationships and trust. If you haven’t seen it, watch all ten episodes before reading this article and come back later.

Going into this show, I wasn’t confident that any of the relationships would last. I mean, who takes the love of their life on a show where a bunch of men or women are tempting them to cheat? While watching the introductions, there were certain partners I was confident would cheat based on their body language and wandering eyes. So, let’s break down each couple from start to finish.

Ashley and Grant:

During the introductions, I thought they hated each other. They clearly expressed their insecurities and relationship issues throughout all the episodes, but when Grant cheated, I couldn’t say I was shocked. The one thing I constantly thought about while watching him interact with Natalie and talk about Ashley at the bonfire was his daughter. Knowing that she will one day observe his behaviour towards women worries me. All I can hope is that he’s a better dad than he is a boyfriend. Although, I liked watching Ashley with Danny. Their dates were always cute, and he was very respectful of her boundaries and emotional state while they talked. I felt like their relationship showed more depth and connection than Natalie and Grant’s did, which was more physical. But I was shocked to learn that after filming, Ashley and Grant GOT BACK TOGETHER! Yep, you read that right, they tried it again and now remain single. Shocking, I know. Poor Natalie and Danny are all I have to think about now.

Tyler and Tayler:

The second I saw this man look at the temptresses, I knew Tyler and Tayler wouldn’t last. Although they came into this experience so Tyler could prove his loyalty to Tayler, he pursued another girl and broke their boundary within 72 hours of being apart. Seeing Tayler cry at the bonfire as she watched Tyler kiss Kay broke my heart. In the end, I was glad that Tayler was open to kiss Yamen, but I was also happy that she decided to leave the island alone and pursue the self-discovery journey she started on the island. Knowing that Kay friend-zoned Tyler after he admitted to “falling in love” with her both on camera and to his ex-girlfriend is hilarious. Clearly, he was not mature enough to sacrifice his selfishness for another girl either.

Shante and Brion:

No one offers more rage bait than this man, let’s be real. Their main issue was that Brion wanted Shante to be more sexual, and he openly complained to the temptresses that he wanted her to explore more things. That sounds like sexual pressure to me. Seeing Shante get upset over Brion’s actions when she trusted him so heavily going into this experience really broke me. When he finally had the threesome, he never shut up about it. My jaw was on the floor. Not only did he break the boundary they created, but he admitted to having zero remorse for his actions and proceeded to send Courtney home! In the last few episodes, he did become more emotionally vulnerable. I can confidently say that if he didn’t, I genuinely would have thought he was a sociopath. Them choosing to leave together doesn’t shock me, although I wished Shante stood up to him and let him know that his actions are unforgivable. But hey, it’s not my relationship, so what do I know. Knowing they’re still together today, I hope they’re happy. But,I hope he’s really changed for her sake.

Lino and Alexa:

I’m ending this article on a crazy positive note with Lino and Alexa. During their introductions, they seemed more sure of themselves but showed discomfort when it came to exploring their relationship. When they admitted to placing no restrictions on their partner for the experiment, I already knew they were more in love and had a deeper connection than the rest of the couples. Their main issues arose from Alexa’s previous marriage and her exclusivity with another man while seeing Lino. But, their issues were not nearly as bad as Ashley and Grant’s trust issues, for instance. Watching both of them explore themselves and sort out their priorities was a fun watch. Lino remained extremely respectful to Alexa and was often a good therapist to the other boys when they needed it. At the final bonfire, I will admit to shedding a tear or two at his proposal. I was glad to see at least one relationship benefit from all the work they went through.

There is so much more I could say about this show, but based on the major plot points, these events seemed like the most integral topics to touch on. If you watched the show and have different opinions, I’d love to hear why they differ from mine. None of my roommates have watched it yet and I can’t spoil it for them!