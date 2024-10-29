Treat Yourself: Creating a Perfect Boo Basket for Self-Love

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween around the corner, my socials have been filled with many new and returning Halloween trends. I have seen costume ideas, spooky decor and of course the infamous boo basket. Boo baskets are a small gift with an assortment of treats to give to someone, usually a significant other. It is one of my favourite trends which is why I was so happy to see it return this year. Unfortunately, I am boo-less this year, meaning the chances of me receiving the said basket are slim, so I decided to make my own!

I decided to make my own boo basket for a few reasons, the main one being I am a BIG advocate for the “you should treat yourself mindset”. Especially as the cooler months approach, it is important to give yourself treats to boost your mood. I am also using this as an excuse to restock some of my self-care items that are not a “need” but simply a “want”, and thought I would share some of the items I will be including!

1. Facemasks

One of my favourite forms of self-care is doing a face mask. When I do them, I try to make it a whole spa day. I give myself some time to fully relax and avoid stressful thoughts, especially with midterms going on. But even if you do not think you have the time to, facemasks are something you can put on when you are working on assignments! You can never go wrong with a little bit of self-love while being productive.

2. Fuzzy Socks

As ironic as it is, some of my favourite staples I receive for Christmas are the socks my mom gets me. Although Christmas is around the corner, I am slightly impatient and do not want to wait any longer. I have seen so many spooky-themed socks at the Dollarstore, Walmart and even Winners. I will be grabbing the fuzziest socks I can find (or two) to bring home. They are the perfect way to stay cozy and warm throughout the rest of the fall season.

3. New Book

One of the pricier items I will be indulging in is a new book. I find it hard to justify reading a fun book when I have school readings I should be doing. But as I have been told (and now passing it on to you), it is okay to do fun things outside of school. Not that I am telling you to skip the school readings to read a different book, but it is totally okay to take a break from the school readings to do something just for you!

4. New Body Moisturizer

One of my favourite times to go shopping is when I need to buy a new body moisturizer, and since I am justifying some purchases, I will be buying one of the fancier ones for my boo basket. Does this mean I will be buying just a brand name with a nicer scent? Yes, and I will love it. Even though I know that the scents do not add to the effectiveness of the product, I still enjoy it. That may be something you do anyway (you go girl), so instead, you can add a new hand moisturizer or body wash to your basket!

5. Fancy drink

The last thing I will be adding to my self-gifted boo basket is a fancy drink, which means I will allow myself to buy the expensive coffee I absolutely love. But for you, it could be any drink or other treat you tend to decide against for whatever reason.

These are just a few things I will be indulging in this spooky season, and I think you should too! Whether it is just one item or something completely different from the things I included, this is a perfect excuse to treat yourself. The best part of making your own boo basket is it can be anything you want and everything you like. Just because you don’t have a boo, it doesn’t

mean you can’t join the fun!