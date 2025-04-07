The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re thinking about spring or summer travel, you’ve come to the right place. When spring and summer come along, everyone starts booking their trips. Missing out on the best prices and finding a trustworthy site to book through is only half of the problem, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are the ins and outs of Omio to help you book your trip with ease!

Omio offers many different languages, currencies and options for booking trains, planes, ferries or buses. When looking to book a trip and learning the ins and outs of travel, I got some help from the President of Omio on how to make the app work best for you:

“Booking your transportation early is key to securing the best routes and prices, whether travelling by plane, train, bus, or ferry. Flexibility is another important factor—travelling midweek or during off-peak hours can often lead to significant savings. Omio is a smart, pocket-sized travel agent, allowing you to compare, book and store tickets all in one place. And remember to keep an eye on real-time updates for any changes or disruptions so you can adjust your plans smoothly. A little preparation goes a long way in making your journey seamless and enjoyable.” – Veronica Diquattro.

There are many different features of this app that benefit the most experienced of travellers. It stores all your purchased tickets with the time, place and type of travel, all shown before even opening the ticket. Connected through many different stations and airports, Omio offers great support for when your travel plans get delayed or shifted, and provides accommodation options as well as the cheapest travel times available.

Not only available in Europe, although it is definitely a selling point there, Omio is also an option for travelling in North America. Omio offers different kinds of bus or train routes, price points and timings of trips. The little emoticons it displays provides information without using a lot of writing on the screen, such as the little moon which signals an overnight trip. At the top of the screen, it will show you the variations for the type of travel you input. For example, if you wanted to get from A to B, the app offers the cheapest options for flight, bus, ferry or train routes at the top, as well as the approximate timing of the trip and the overall cost. Also, there are lots of filters you can adjust to give you the results you hope for. It shows you the result with the cheapest price, departure date, number of stops, duration of trip, one-way or round trip, companies used, price, station options and more. These options narrow down the search to exactly fit your needs.

Travel is already stressful, and the last thing anyone needs is to lose their tickets or struggle to find where they purchased them from. As someone who used Omio for six months while travelling fourteen different countries, trust me when I say Omio is the best app for finding cheap flights, buses, ferries, and trains.